Worldwide Endoscopic Clip Sales Are Estimated to Increase at 7.4% CAGR by 2033

The global endoscopic clips market is valued at US$ 487.5 million in 2023 and is forecasted to secure a revenue of US$ 997.2 million by 2033-end. Worldwide endoscopic clip sales are estimated to increase at 7.4% CAGR across the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

Increasing burden of digestive diseases and gastrointestinal disorders in people across the world is a prime factor that is projected to bolster demand for endoscopic clips in the future. Some of these diseases are colorectal cancers, gastroesophageal reflux disease, inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome, etc.

Competitive Landscape

Leading endoscopic clip manufacturers are focusing on launching new products with advanced capabilities that are estimated to promote their sales potential and drive revenue generation over the coming years.

In March 2022, MicroPort Urocare Medical Technology (Jiaxing) Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of MicroPort Scientific Corporation dedicated to the production and sales of diagnostic and treatment devices for gastrointestinal interventions, urology, etc., announced that it had received marketing approval for its Ruyi Clip. China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved the single-use hemostatic clip device and opened up commercialization opportunities for the company.

In January 2022, Cook Medical, an American manufacturer of medical devices, unveiled its Instinct Plus Endoscopic Clipping Device with better functionality and extended indications.

In July 2020, Olympus, a leading name in the endoscopy marketplace, announced the commercial availability of its EZ Clip endotherapy device, which is a rotatable and reloadable hemostasis clip designed to control bleeding and defect closure in gastrointestinal procedures.

Key Companies Profiled:

CONMED Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Ovesco Endoscopy AG

Cook Medical

Olympus Corporation

Medtronic

Key Segments of Endoscopic Clips Industry Research

By Application : Endoscopic Marking Hemostasis Mucosal/Sub-mucosal Defects Bleeding Ulcers Bleeding Arteries Polypectomy Sites Others

By End User : Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Others



Key Questions Covered in the Endoscopic Clips Market Report:

What is the projected value of the Endoscopic Clips factors Industry in 2023?

At what rate will the global Endoscopic Clips factors market size grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the growth of Endoscopic Clips factors?

Which region is expected to lead in the global Endoscopic Clips factors market by 2033?

Which are the factors driving the Endoscopic Clips factors Industry during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the Endoscopic Clips factors market during the forecast period?

Regional Analysis for Endoscopic Clips Market:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the rest of APAC; the rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

