Global Regenerative Suspension System Market Is Estimated to Reach US$ 4.37 Billion by 2032

In 2025, the market for regenerative suspension systems is projected to be worth US$ 643.4 million, with more than 50% of the value coming from Europe and North America.

By the end of 2032, the sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.5%, reaching a market value of US$4.37 billion. Since the invention of wheels, vehicle suspension has advanced greatly. Despite unquestionably major advancements in suspension design, the underlying idea has not changed. Regenerative suspension systems will be a feature of future vehicle technology. Electric vehicles (EVs) in particular have attracted a lot of attention in recent years in terms of renewable energy technology.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent regenerative suspension system developers are Audi, Guident, Intertronic Gresser GmbH, Levant, SoftWheel, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Leading manufacturers of regenerative suspension systems are still in the R&D stage. Companies are trying different variations and testing the results for maximum energy yield. Traditional steel springs and shock absorbers have been fully abolished by researchers to focus on additional forces for the conversion of power into energy.

If companies achieve correct calculations, higher energy yield, and optimized costing, the potential of this technology is truly significant.

Moreover, soon leading players would be focusing on strategies such as acquiring and partnering with other firms to extend their product portfolios and gain technical expertise to develop advanced regenerative suspension systems.

For Instance:

In 2020, Guident announced gaining an exclusive license to U.S. patent # 8,941,251 from the Research Foundation of the State of New York for new regenerative shock absorber technology. This patent allows the manufacturing of electromagnetic regenerative shock absorbers with a high energy density that can recover a vehicle’s vibrational energy.

In a recent development, Israeli start-up SoftWheel announced a technology that can harvest energy and absorb shocks for electric vehicles. The company says that quite a few car manufacturers have approached them regarding this technology.

Audi has developed a prototype suspension system called eROT that uses the motion of shock absorbers to generate electricity.

Intertronic Gresser GmbH, in Germany, was granted patents in the U.S., Europe, and China for the novel invention ‘electricity-generating suspension system’ for hybrid and electric cars.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of regenerative suspension systems positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Regenerative Suspension System Industry Research:

· By Suspension Type :

MacPherson Strut

Double Wishbone

Dual Beam

Multi-link

Others

· By Technology :

Hydraulic

Electromagnetic Linear Rotary



· By EV Type :

Passenger Cars Mid Size Compact Luxury

Commercial LCVs HCVs Buses & Coaches



· By System Type :

Active Suspension

Semi-active Suspension

· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

