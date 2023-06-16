Demand for Spa Treatment Options is Predicted to Increase Rapidly at a CAGR of 12% by 2033

The global spa market is valued at US$ 133.96 billion in 2023. Worldwide demand for spa treatment options is predicted to increase rapidly at a CAGR of 12% and reach a market valuation of US$ 416.05 billion by the end of 2033.

Increasing traction for personal healthcare solutions is estimated to bolster demand for spa therapies around the world. In recent years, there has been a noteworthy increase in the disposable income of people around the world, which has led to the increased spending capacity of individuals on various types of lifestyle products, including personal care products, etc.

Key Market Players

Key providers of spa therapies are emphasizing the introduction of numerous spa packages, which are oriented toward various consumer segments. Industry players are spending to gain lucrative opportunities in the luxury and premium sectors. The growing digitalization of services is also predicted to intensify the competition among market players.

For instance :

Zenoti Foundation is a provider of beauty, wellness, and spa services. In March 2021, it entered into a partnership with Sutherland Global to improve customer experiences while providing support via phone-based chat and addressing customer queries.

Key companies in the spa market are Zivaya SPA, Savor SPA, L’Oreal Professional, Lotus Spa Centre Ltd., Amanda Spa, Natural Beauty Spa, MATRIX, Amore Fitness Pvt Ltd., Nirvana Spa, Forte Village Resort, Grand Resort Bad Ragaz, L’Occitane En Provence, COMO Shambhala Estate, Canyon Ranch, and Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora.

Segmentation of Spa Industry Research

By Type : Hotel/Resort Spas Medical Spas Destination Spa & Health Resorts Thermal/Mineral Spring Spas Other Spas

By Market Type : New Spas Renovation or Replacement Spas



Key Questions Covered in the Spa Market Report:

What is the projected value of the Spa factors Industry in 2022?

At what rate will the global Spa factors market size grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the growth of Spa factors?

Which region is expected to lead in the global Spa factors market by 2032?

Which are the factors driving the Spa factors Industry during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the Spa factors market during the forecast period?

Regional Analysis for Spa Market:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the rest of APAC; the rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

