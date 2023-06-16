Target Drone Market Is Likely to Reach a Valuation of US$ 43,600.8 Million by 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The target drone market is estimated to reach valuation of US$ 10,142.9 Million in 2023 and will top US$ 43,600.8 Million by 2033, growing with a CAGR of around 15.7% from 2023-2033.

In 2023, the global drone market is estimated to be valued around US$ 33.9 billion, while the drone market is projected to grow at 17.6% CAGR. The target drone market has a penetration of 30% in global drone market. Also, the global military drone market has been valued at US$ 23,052.0 million by the end of 2022.

Competitive Landscape:

Fact.MR profiled the following top companies in target drone market in its report AeroTargets International LLC., Airbus, China’s military UAV, Denel Dynamics, Embention, Griffon Aerospace, Kadet Defence Systems, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc, Leonardo S.p.A., MSP, Northrop Grumman, QinetiQ, Sistemas de Control Remoto, Target Arm Inc., UAV Navigation S.L

Since the Second World War, numerous nations have made extensive use of the target drone technology and other goods. Target drones are increasingly being used in the defense and homeland security sectors.

Target drones are particularly used in countering cross-border terrorism, combat training for military personnel, smuggling operations, and maritime security due to technological advancements in target type, platform, payload, speed, and mode of operation.

The manufacturers should shift their focus in the designing of such target drones which will provide them with large opportunities for their growth.

The US Navy gave a contract to Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. of worth US$ 50.9 million to procure 65 units of BQM-177A subsonic air targets in January 2022.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of target drone positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Target Drone Industry Research:

· By Target :

Aerial

Water

Ground

· By Operation :

Remotely Piloted

Autonomous

· By Drone Type :

Fixed Wing

Rotary

Hybrid

· By End-User :

Military

Commercial Security

Police & Homeland

Aviation & Aerospace

· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

