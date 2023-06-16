Demand for Calcium Nitrate Is Estimated to Increase at 4.9% CAGR and Reach US$ 20.7 Billion by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The global market for calcium nitrate stands at a value of US$ 12.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to surpass a US$ 20.7 billion sales valuation by the end of 2032.

Worldwide demand for calcium nitrate is predicted to increase at a 4.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, says Fact.MR. Growing demand for chemical fertilizers is anticipated to significantly influence the demand for calcium nitrate over the coming years. The growing population has led to high agricultural consumption and the advent of yield-destroying plant diseases has also resulted in high demand for calcium nitrate fertilizers.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the calcium nitrate market are anticipated to eye partnerships and collaborations to develop new products and expand their business potential.

In June 2022, Yara International, a Norwegian chemical manufacturer entered into new agreements for gas supply with Australian gas supplier Santos Ltd. for its liquid ammonia plant in Western Australia. The companies are also expected to work together and explore other business opportunities along with decarbonization opportunities as well.

As the demand for calcium nitrate fertilizers is increasing steadily, calcium nitrate manufacturers are also focusing on ramping up their production capacity to meet growing demands.

In October 2020, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (GSFC), an Indian manufacturer of fertilizers announced that the company will be producing calcium nitrate water-soluble fertilizer and by doing this they became the first company in India to do so.

Key Segments Covered in Industry Research:

· By Product Type:

Liquid

Melt

Crystals

· By Application:

Fertilizers

Waste Water Treatment

Concrete

Explosives

Refrigerants

Other Applications

· By Process:

Limestone with Nitric Acid

Phosphate Rock with Nitric Acid

Ammonium Nitrate with Calcium Hydroxide

· By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

