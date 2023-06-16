Drone Laser Scanning Industry Soars with Advancements in LiDAR

The drone laser scanning market is a rapidly growing industry that is revolutionizing the way data is collected for surveying, mapping, and inspection purposes. Drone laser scanners are equipped with LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology, which enables them to capture detailed and accurate 3D point clouds of the terrain or structure being scanned. The data collected by these scanners can be used in a variety of industries, including construction, mining, agriculture, and archaeology, among others. The drone laser scanning market is expected to continue to grow as more industries recognize the benefits of using this technology for their data collection needs.

The market for drone laser scanning is being driven by advancements in LiDAR technology and the increasing demand for accurate and detailed data for various applications. With the ability to cover large areas quickly and safely, drone laser scanners have become an indispensable tool for many industries. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms with drone laser scanning is expected to further enhance the accuracy and efficiency of data collection and analysis. The global drone laser scanning market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, with North America and Europe being the major markets for this technology

Key Takeaways from the Drone Laser Scanning Market Study

The increasing demand for cost-effective and efficient methods for data collection and analysis is driving the growth of the drone laser scanning market. Drone laser scanning is a remote sensing technique that uses laser technology to capture highly detailed and accurate 3D images of objects and environments. Key players in the market include drone laser scanning system manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers. The market for drone laser scanning is driven by the growing demand for this technology in various applications, such as surveying and mapping, architecture and engineering, construction, and environmental monitoring. The increasing adoption of drone laser scanning technology in developing countries, the use of advanced technologies, and the increasing availability of miniaturized and portable laser scanning systems are also driving the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Ground Penetrating Radar Systems, LLC (GPRS) bought the market leader TruePoint Laser Scanning, LLC in July 2022. Complete facility visualization is offered by the GPRS Company, and TruePoint Laser Scanning offers 2D CAD drawings, as-built surveys, and 3D BIM models for plants, buildings, sites, and facilities.

Key Companies Profiled

Arrival 3D, Inc.

AUAV

Cadline Limited

Design Systems, Inc

IFO Group.

IMEG Corp.

JT Reality Capture

Logxon

Tejjy Incorporation

TruePoint Laser Scanning

What’s Driving Demand for Drone Laser Scanning

Several considerations, including the need for more precise and effective data collecting, the need for improved safety precautions, and cost effectiveness compared to conventional surveying methods, are driving the need for drone laser scanning. The capacity of drone laser scanning to acquire high-resolution 3D data more effectively and quickly than conventional surveying techniques is one of the main factors driving demand for the technology. Drone laser scanning technology reduces labour and operational expenses by allowing the collection of precise and thorough data over vast regions in a shorter amount of time.

Demand is also being fueled by the safety advantages of drone laser scanning. Drones with laser scanning capabilities may collect data in hard-to-reach places without putting surveyors in danger or perilous scenarios. This is especially helpful in fields like mining and construction where surveyors may need to enter dangerous or challenging-to-access locations. Additionally, the need for drone laser scanning is being fueled by the accessibility of cutting-edge drone hardware and software. With more modern capabilities like obstacle avoidance, longer battery life, and better range, drones are more dependable and effective in gathering data. A speedier decision-making process is made possible by advanced software’s increased speed and accuracy in processing data.

Last but not least, the expanding usage of 3D data across several industries, such as construction, mining, and agriculture, is another factor driving the rise in demand for drone laser scanning. In these fields, the capacity to produce precise 3D models and maps is necessary for planning and decision-making, making drone laser scanning a vital tool for data collecting.

Overall, the demand for drone laser scanning is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the need for accurate and efficient data collection, safety concerns, advancements in drone technology, and the growing use of 3D data in various industries