Demand For Port And Material Handling Equipment Vehicles Market Expected To Reach Nearly US$ 10 Billion By 2031

The global port and material handling equipment vehicle market is expected to register a CAGR of around 5% over the 2021 to 2031 assessment period, mainly on the back of increasing port infrastructure development across geographies.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Port and Material Handling Equipment market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Port and Material Handling Equipment market.

Key findings of the Port and Material Handling Equipment market study:

Regional breakdown of the Port and Material Handling Equipment market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Port and Material Handling Equipment vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Port and Material Handling Equipment market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Port and Material Handling Equipment market.

Competitive Landscape

Some major developments concerning prominent market players are as follows:

ABB Group announced a CHF 40 million investment in September 2020 to expand its R&D facilities and office space for its Motion and Industrial Automation Business Areas in Aragu, Switzerland

In November 2018, Anhui Heli introduced its lithium battery forklift in the Czech Republic, making it the first of its kind to be launched across Europe, deployed across multiple industries

Key Market Segments Covered

Equipment

Cranes Rubber-tired Gantry (RTG) Cranes Electrified Rubber-tired Gantry (E-RTG) Cranes Ship-to-share Cranes Yard Cranes Rail-mounted Gantry (RMG) Cranes Automated Stacking Cranes

Ship Loaders

Reach Stackers

Mooring Systems

Automated Guided Vehicles

Forklift Trucks

Container Lift Trucks

Terminal Tractors Straddle Carriers Others



Application

Container Handling

Ship Handling

Services

Storage Handling

Automated Storage Handling

Bulk Material Handling

Others

Propulsion

Diesel Port and Material Handling Equipment Vehicles

Gasoline Port and Material Handling Equipment Vehicles

Electric- / Battery-powered Port and Material Handling Equipment Vehicles

Hybrid Port and Material Handling Equipment Vehicles

Others

Demand

Port and Material Handling Equipment Vehicles for New Demand

Port and Material Handling Equipment Vehicles for MRO & Services

Region

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Queries addressed in the Port and Material Handling Equipment market report:

Why are the Port and Material Handling Equipment market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Port and Material Handling Equipment market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Port and Material Handling Equipment market?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Port and Material Handling Equipment market?

