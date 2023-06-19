Global Bone Wax Market Is Projected to Reach US$ 101.6 Million by 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ —

By the end of 2033, the global bone wax market, presently valued at US$ 75.6 million, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% to reach US$ 101.6 million.

From 2023 to 2033, the demand for bone wax products from hospitals and specialist clinics is anticipated to grow globally at a similar CAGR of 3%. Due to the existence of cutting-edge equipment, facilities, and qualified medical professionals, hospitals and speciality clinics handle the bulk of cases involving bone wax procedures. Sales of bone wax products are increasing as a result of the large number of orthopaedic problems and fall injuries among patients being admitted.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8250?SP

What Challenges are Faced by Manufacturers of Bone Wax Products?

“Complications Associated with Bone Wax and Availability of Substitutes”

Since bone wax’s invention, practical training has revealed several issues related to it, including the considerably reduced ability of bone to rebuild, the occurrence of infections, moderate-to-severe inflammation, foreign body reaction, and fibrous reaction.

Also, the presence of several bone wax substitutes is expected to hamper sales growth. Some of the substitutes on the market include fatty acid salts, gelatin paste, fibrin/collagen paste, glycolic or lactic acid/glycerol oligomers, partly deacetylated chitin hydrochloride, PEG/microfibrillar collagen paste, polydioxanone/natural oils, and polyorthoester.

Competitive Landscape:

The market for bone wax is moderately competitive. In terms of market share, some corporations are distributing goods while others are buying up products and forming alliances with other businesses to strengthen their market positions globally. Some of the key players in the bone wax market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic PLC, Baxter International Inc, and Abyrx Inc.

For instance, Abyrx created the Montage, HemaSorb, and AHBP hemostatic bone putty products. To broaden its regional reach, the company has also teamed with SurgiCor.

Key Segments of Bone Wax Industry Research:

· By Material :

Natural

Synthetic

· By Product :

Absorbable

Non-absorbable

· By Application :

Neurosurgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Thoracic Surgeries

Dental/Oral Surgeries

· By End User :

Specialty Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8250

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Bone Wax include:

What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Bone Wax growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Bone Wax Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Bone Wax landscape change over the forecast period?

What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Bone Wax size?

How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact.MR report on the Demand Bone Wax make a difference?

The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future

Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com