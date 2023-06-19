Demand for De-Aromatic Solvent Is Projected To Exhibit Growth At 6.2% CAGR BY 2033

The market for de-aromatic solvents will reportedly be worth US$ 2.2 billion in 2023 and will grow at a CAGR of 6.2% to US$ 4.0 billion by the end of 2033. Ultra-low aromatic solvents and de-aromatized hydrocarbon solvents are other names for de-aromatic solvents. These are a subclass of hydrocarbon solvents with a high concentration of naphthenic, paraffinic, and iso-paraffinic components with very low (less than 1%) aromatic content.

Market Players: –

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Shell plc

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Neste

Raj Petro Specialities Pvt. Ltd.

DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH

Avani Petrochem Pvt. Ltd.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Segmentation of De-aromatic Solvent Industry Research

By Flash Point : Low Flash Point Solvent Medium Flash Point Solvent High Flash Point Solvent

By Boiling Point : Type 1 (150-200°C) Type 2 (200-240°C) Type 3 (> 240°C)

By Application : Paint & Coatings Formulation Printing Inks Formulation Varnishes Formulation Wood Preservatives Formulation adhesives and sealants Formulation Cleaning Solvents Formulation Drilling Fluids Others



Growing Use of De-aromatic Solvent in Paint & Coatings Sector”

De-aromatic solvents are widely used in paint formulations. De-aromatic solvents have various properties such as fast drying time, low VOC content, and low odor. All of these characteristics make de-aromatic solvent a preferred choice for paint and coatings formulations. The market is anticipated to increase as a result of rising demand for paints & coatings from both the residential and commercial sectors.

The growing paint and coating industry is anticipated to project high growth opportunities. For instance, the global paints and coatings market reached a valuation of US$ 184.0 billion in 2021, which is around 20.0% larger than the market value of 2019.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

