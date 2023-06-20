Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics Market Foreseen To Grow Exponentially Over 2031

The carbapenem-based antibiotics market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and sales of antibiotics belonging to the carbapenem class. These antibiotics are known for their broad spectrum of activity against Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, including multidrug-resistant strains. They are widely used in the treatment of severe or life-threatening infections, such as bloodstream infections, pneumonia, intra-abdominal infections, and complicated urinary tract infections. Carbapenem-based antibiotics are particularly valuable in hospital and healthcare settings, where serious bacterial infections are often encountered. They are administered intravenously, allowing for rapid and direct delivery into the bloodstream. Their potency and efficacy make them suitable for tackling difficult-to-treat infections, especially when other antibiotics have failed or are not effective.

One of the key challenges in the carbapenem-based antibiotics market is the emergence of carbapenem-resistant bacteria. This has driven the need for the development of new drugs or combination therapies to combat resistance. Researchers and pharmaceutical companies are actively working on novel carbapenems with improved properties, such as broader coverage, reduced toxicity, and enhanced efficacy against resistant bacteria. Combination therapies, involving the use of carbapenems in conjunction with other antibiotics or adjuvants, are being explored to address resistance and improve treatment outcomes. Synergistic combinations are being investigated to overcome resistance mechanisms and enhance the effectiveness of carbapenems against multidrug-resistant bacteria.

The global rise in antibiotic resistance, including carbapenem resistance, has led to an increased demand for carbapenem-based antibiotics as one of the last-resort treatment options. Regulatory agencies worldwide are emphasizing responsible antibiotic use to preserve their effectiveness and reduce the development of resistance. Additionally, the expanding healthcare infrastructure in developing regions has led to growing market opportunities for carbapenem-based antibiotics in those areas.

Surgery-Associated Bacterial Infection to Boost Demand for Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics

Open surgery is frequently required as part of the treatment plan for several chronic conditions. Antibiotics based on carbapenem are frequently given prior to open surgery as a preventive treatment to avoid bacterial infections associated with the procedure.

The World Health Organisation also emphasises the use of preventive carbapenem-based antibiotics, which can reduce or completely obviate the risk of bacterial infections linked to surgery. According to the WHO, infections connected to surgery account for 30% of the worldwide disease burden, indicating a rising need for preventive antibiotics based on the carbapenem class.

The top three players contributed more than 92% revenue share in the carbapenem-based antibiotics market in 2018. Key players are prominently focusing on increasing their carbapenem-based antibiotics availability in different countries for the treatment of a large patient pool with bacterial infections.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are :

Pfizer Inc.

Merck Co. & Inc.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Key Segments of Carbapenem-based Antibiotics Market

Fact.MR’s study on the carbapenem-based antibiotics therapy market offers information divided into four important segments – product, indication, sales channel, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics, and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product Type Meropenem

Ertapenem

Imipenem

Doripenem

Panipenem

Tebipenem Indication Intra-abdominal Infections

Urinary Tract Infections

Pneumonia

Bacterial Meningitis

Skin and Skin Structure Infections

Acute Pelvic Infections

Prophylaxis of Surgical Site Infection

Respiratory Tract Infections

Gynaecologic Infections

Endocarditis

Others Sales Channel Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

