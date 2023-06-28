Agrochemicals Category, Low & Best Cost Country, Day One Analysis Report 2030

Agrochemicals Procurement Intelligence

The agrochemical category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Increasing agricultural productivity on currently used agricultural land is crucial to feeding the world’s population. Agrochemicals are therefore crucial to the agricultural sector and aid farmers in increasing the quantity and quality of their harvests. The primary factor driving the expansion of agrochemicals is the rising need for food as a result of population growth.

Agrochemicals Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

The agrochemicals category is expected to have pricing growth outlook of 11-13% from 2023 to 2030, with below pricing models.

Cost-plus pricing model

market-based pricing methods

Supplier Selection Scope of Report

Cost and pricing

Past engagements

Productivity

Geographical presence

Supplier Selection Criteria of Report

Ability to maintain the agricultural ecosystem

treatment (fungicide growth regulators)

active ingredients (natural bio stimulants)

formulation

precision farming

biotechnology

technical specifications

operational capabilities

regulatory standards and mandates

category innovations

others

Agrochemicals Procurement Intelligence Report Coverage

Grand View Research will cover the following aspects in the report:

Market Intelligence along with emerging technology and regulatory landscape

Market estimates and forecasts from 2023 to 2030

Growth opportunities, trends, and driver analysis

Supply chain analysis, supplier analysis with supplier ranking and positioning matrix, supplier’s recent developments

Porter’s 5 forces

Pricing and cost analysis, price trends, commodity price forecasting, cost structures, pricing model analysis, supply and demand analysis

Engagement and operating models, KPI, and SLA elements

LCC/BCC analysis and negotiation strategies

Peer benchmarking and product analysis

Market report in PDF, Excel, and PPT and online dashboard versions

Agrochemicals Procurement Cost and Supplier Intelligence

China exports of pesticides currently make up about 30% of the global market, with a 10% increase and USD 11.5 billion in value. India is the world’s second-largest exporter, with USD 5.7 billion in exports. The nation has a sizable manufacturing sector and is renowned for creating goods of excellent quality at low costs.

The agrochemicals category is highly fragmented and competitive since it is made up of so many small and medium-sized businesses. A persistent desire for innovation and cost-cutting has resulted in fierce rivalry. Additionally, this industry is heavily regulated, which makes it difficult for new businesses to enter. As a result, larger businesses are acquiring niche or regional players to gain access to new markets and goods. Farmers and other agrochemical users have benefited from the wide variety of products made possible by the market’s fragmentation.

List of Key Suppliers

BASF

Corteva

Bayer

FMC

UPL

Syngenta

Adama Agricultural Solution

Nufarm

PI Industries

