Agrochemicals Category, Low & Best Cost Country, Day One Analysis Report 2030

Agrochemicals Procurement Intelligence

The agrochemical category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Increasing agricultural productivity on currently used agricultural land is crucial to feeding the world’s population. Agrochemicals are therefore crucial to the agricultural sector and aid farmers in increasing the quantity and quality of their harvests. The primary factor driving the expansion of agrochemicals is the rising need for food as a result of population growth.

Agrochemicals Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

The agrochemicals category is expected to have pricing growth outlook of 11-13% from 2023 to 2030, with below pricing models.

  • Cost-plus pricing model
  • market-based pricing methods

Supplier Selection Scope of Report

  • Cost and pricing
  • Past engagements
  • Productivity
  • Geographical presence

Supplier Selection Criteria of Report

  • Ability to maintain the agricultural ecosystem
  • treatment (fungicide growth regulators)
  • active ingredients (natural bio stimulants)
  • formulation
  • precision farming
  • biotechnology
  • technical specifications
  • operational capabilities
  • regulatory standards and mandates
  • category innovations
  • others

Agrochemicals Procurement Intelligence Report Coverage

Grand View Research will cover the following aspects in the report:

  • Market Intelligence along with emerging technology and regulatory landscape
  • Market estimates and forecasts from 2023 to 2030
  • Growth opportunities, trends, and driver analysis
  • Supply chain analysis, supplier analysis with supplier ranking and positioning matrix, supplier’s recent developments
  • Porter’s 5 forces
  • Pricing and cost analysis, price trends, commodity price forecasting, cost structures, pricing model analysis, supply and demand analysis
  • Engagement and operating models, KPI, and SLA elements
  • LCC/BCC analysis and negotiation strategies
  • Peer benchmarking and product analysis
  • Market report in PDF, Excel, and PPT and online dashboard versions

Agrochemicals Procurement Cost and Supplier Intelligence

China exports of pesticides currently make up about 30% of the global market, with a 10% increase and USD 11.5 billion in value. India is the world’s second-largest exporter, with USD 5.7 billion in exports. The nation has a sizable manufacturing sector and is renowned for creating goods of excellent quality at low costs.

The agrochemicals category is highly fragmented and competitive since it is made up of so many small and medium-sized businesses. A persistent desire for innovation and cost-cutting has resulted in fierce rivalry. Additionally, this industry is heavily regulated, which makes it difficult for new businesses to enter. As a result, larger businesses are acquiring niche or regional players to gain access to new markets and goods. Farmers and other agrochemical users have benefited from the wide variety of products made possible by the market’s fragmentation.

List of Key Suppliers

  • BASF
  • Corteva
  • Bayer
  • FMC
  • UPL
  • Syngenta
  • Adama Agricultural Solution
  • Nufarm
  • PI Industries

