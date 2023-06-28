Flat Panel Detector Based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT Market Surges as Advanced Imaging Technology Emerges in the Medical Industry

The flat panel detector based X-ray for cone beam CT market refers to the market for X-ray imaging systems that use flat panel detectors to produce high-quality, three-dimensional images of the human body. This technology is widely used in medical imaging for diagnostic purposes, as it provides detailed images of the body’s internal structures with low radiation exposure. The global flat panel detector based X-ray for cone beam CT market can be segmented based on technology, application, and geography. The technology segment includes image intensifier and flat panel detectors. The application segment includes dental, orthopedic, and others.

The dental application segment is the largest segment in the flat panel detector based X-ray for cone beam CT market, driven by the increasing demand for dental imaging systems with high resolution and low radiation exposure. The orthopedic application segment is also a significant segment, driven by the need for advanced imaging systems for accurate diagnosis and treatment planning

Key Segments Covered in the Market Study

By Application Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for Dental Applications Implantology Orthodontics Oral Surgery Endodontics Periodontology Other Dental Applications Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for ENT Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for Orthopedics Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for Other Applications

By Product Sitting Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT Standing Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT Lying Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT

By End User Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for Hospitals Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for Diagnostic Centers Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for Clinics Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for Other End Users



Competitive Landscape

Prominent flat panel detector based X-ray for cone beam CT manufacturers are emphasizing on introducing robust equipment, tapping into the highly dynamic requirements of the medical industry. Besides, players are investing in forging collaborations or partnerships to enhance their outreach. Some prominent developments are as follows:

In a press release from May 2021, the oral x-ray device from Vatech for dental diagnosis using CNT technology was named one of the World Class Products of Korea. The EzRay Air P, a portable digital x-ray that makes it simple to take pictures in a variety of dental care settings, was recently selected as the oral x-ray tool.

The LUMEN 4336W digital radiography detector will be added to Varex Imaging Corporation’s current product line, the company announced in July 2021. It is a part of a new generation of detectors that also includes the LUMEN 4343W and has a wireless charging option for customers and end users to have more convenience and durability..

Key Companies Profiled

Danaher Corporation

VATECH

medPhoton GmbH

PreXion Inc.

i-CAT

Dentsply Sirona

Ray Co. Ltd.

Carestream Health Inc.

Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co. Ltd.

Owandy Radiology

Teledyne DALSA

Varex Imaging Corporation

Planmeca Oy

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By application, orthopedics to comprise 52% of total FPD detector based X-ray deployment

Sitting X-rays to experience maximum growth, flourishing at over 7% CAGR through 2032

Around 42% of FPD detector X-rays to be deployed across hospitals in 2022 and beyond

North America to emerge as an opportunistic market, garnering more than 1/3rd revenue through 2022

Asia-Pacific FPD detector based X-ray market to surge at a CAGR of 9.5% through 2032

Global FPD detector X-ray for CBCT to be valued at US$ 3.2 Bn by the end of 2022

