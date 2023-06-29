Polyurethane Market: A Growing Industry Driven by Demand for Energy-Efficient Products

The polyurethane market is a diverse sector of the chemical industry that involves the production and sale of various types of polyurethane products, including foam insulation, adhesives, coatings, and elastomers. Polyurethane is a versatile material that can be customized to meet a wide range of performance and application requirements. The global polyurethane market is driven by several factors, including the growing demand for energy-efficient buildings and automobiles, the increasing use of polyurethane in the construction and packaging industries, and the expanding market for consumer goods such as furniture, footwear, and apparel.

The polyurethane market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by increasing demand from the construction, automotive, and consumer goods industries. However, the market is also facing challenges such as environmental concerns and the need for sustainable production methods

Download Free Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7359

Key Takeaways from Polyurethane Market Study

The global polyurethane market is valued at USD 83.1 Billion in the year 2022 and is projected to grow at 7.0% CAGR to exceed the valuation of USD 162.3 Billion by the end of 2032

Global polyurethane market witnessed 5.0% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021

Under product type segment, rigid foam dominates the market by holding 30.9% of the overall polyurethane market share and is projected to rise at the rate of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast years, to hold 35.5% of the overall market share

The construction segment under application is valued at USD 22.7 Billion in the year 2022 and is projected to grow at the rate of 8.2% CAGR during the forecast years to be valued at USD 49.7 Billion by the end of 2032

Based on the region, the demand for polyurethane is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% and 7.4% in East Asia and South Asia & Oceania region respectively over the forecast period

Together, North America and Europe is likely to represent over 59.8% of overall market share in 2022

Polyurethane Industry Survey by Category

Polyurethane Market by Product Type : Rigid Foam Flexible Foam Coating Elastomers Adhesives and Sealants Other Product Types

Polyurethane Market by Application : Construction Furniture & Interior Automotive Electronics and Appliances Packaging Footwear Other Applications

Polyurethane Market by Region : North America Polyurethane Market Latin America Polyurethane Market Europe Polyurethane Market East Asia Polyurethane Market South Asia & Oceania Polyurethane Market MEA Polyurethane Market



Development of Polyurethane Market

Key players in polyurethane market are focusing on enhancing their brand presence in the market by making appropriate use of promotional strategies in order to promote their product and enhance their consumer base. Many promotional advertising strategies such as product launch, partnerships, collaborations, capacity expansion etc. are being undertaken by them to improve brand presence and generate additional revenue in coming future years

Leaders in the polyurethane market are focusing on capturing prominent market share by making use of robust distribution network and integrating their sales channel, which has enabled them to generate consistency in demand over the years.

Key players in the Polyurethane Market

Covestro AG

The Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

Yantai Wanhua Polyurethanes Co. Ltd.

Foamcraft Inc.

Lanxess

Eurofoam Group

Tosoh Corporation

Future Foam, Inc.

Armacell

Saint Gobain S.A

What Can Hamper Sales Growth of Polyurethane Suppliers?

Numerous end-use industries employ polyurethane in a variety of applications. However, the availability of polyurethane alternatives is likely to limit market expansion in some ways over the ensuing years.

For instance, there is a growing trend in the furniture industry to treat wood with linseed oil rather than hazardous substances. Because of their weathering characteristics and suitable durability, polysiloxane coatings based on isocyanates are increasingly used in marine applications in place of polyurethane coatings. This makes them a potent replacement for polyurethane coatings. These problems will therefore probably limit market growth by 0.5X between 2022 and 2032, according to the forecast.