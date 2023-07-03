3rd International Conference on Nutrition and Healthcare

Nutrition Conference 2023

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — SCIENTEX CONFERENCES welcomes attendees, presenters, and exhibitors from all over the world to Dubai. We are glad to invite you all to attend and register for the 3rd International Conference on Nutrition and Healthcare which is going to be held on NOVEMBER 16-17, 2023 in Dubai, UAE.

The conference offers a unique forum for participants to exchange knowledge and experience in exploring new research and frontiers in Nutrition around the world.

The most resonating topics are going to be addressed including quality of patient care, advanced methods in hospital epidemiology research and early results of major clinical trials within the field, improving prevention strategies using various implementation tools also as social media, telemedicine, and simulation models.

We look forward to your active participation in the Nutrition 2023, as well as welcoming you to Dubai, UAE on NOVEMBER 16-17, 2023 – please mark your calendars!

