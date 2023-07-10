Raghnall: A Dependable Insurance Broking & Risk Advisory Firm in Mumbai, India

Mumbai, India, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Choosing an insurance broker and risk advisor is of paramount importance, as they help businesses assess their risks and plan accordingly. Nowadays, there are many insurance policies available in the market, which can confuse one while making a choice. Raghnall, which is a dependable insurance broker in Mumbai and also functions as a risk advisory company, acts as a mediator between the client companies and insurers. They help companies make the right decisions and buy the most suitable insurance policies according to their needs. They also evaluate risks and assist them in availing suitable coverage that may protect the businesses effectively in their time of need.

The directors of Raghnall Insurance Broking & Risk Management, Yagnesh Dosshi and Amit Goel, established the business in 2014 with over 20 years of expertise in the insurance industry. They have a corporate office in Mumbai and branches across India, in cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Pune, and Nagpur. Raghnall provides customised solutions suited to the customer’s needs, after carefully studying the policies being offered by insurance companies. As a completely independent broker, they offer a variety of insurance and reinsurance options and customise coverage to meet the requirements of their customers. Their teams specialise across various sectors to understand business needs and procure protection from the most appropriate source, wherever the best solution may be. They provide a variety of insurance solutions from the top insurance providers in the country, offering workers’ compensation insurance, corporate cyber insurance, and more, to even personal cyber insurance for individual customers.

“Your business may be properly covered against everyday risks by selecting a reliable insurance broker and risk advisor. Professional assistance can provide a significant competitive advantage in today’s volatile market. We at Raghnall have product experts and risk advisors available to help with any questions you have about insurance for your business. Whether you’re a startup or an established company, looking for group health insurance or D&O insurance for the first time or exploring new options, our team will show you the best of what business insurance can do,” say Yagnesh Dosshi (Director) and Amit Goel (Director and Principal officer) of Raghnall.

As a well-known risk advisor and insurance broker, Raghnall offers a variety of insurance solutions. Their customer-oriented approach and accurate processes make them a very dependable insurance and risk advisor in Mumbai, India.