Future Electronics Introduces Renesas RA4T1 and RA6T3 Microcontrollers for Motor Control

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is pleased to introduce the RA4T1 and RA6T3 Microcontrollers (MCUs) from Renesas. The products were designed for lower pin counts, smaller packaging, and a more optimized feature set to help customers meet cost requirements while maintaining performance.

The RA4T1 and RA6T3 cover a range of motor applications for home appliances, building automation, industrial automation, and office automation. These small, high-performing, single-motor control MCUs are perfect for uses such as power tools and small robots.

Other applications include:

– Home appliances such as dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, etc.

– Building and office automation such as fans, pumps, compressors, printers, etc.

– Small mobility systems such as scooters and e-bikes

The RA4T1 is based on the 100 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 core and features analog and timer functions specifically designed for single motor control, and the same motor accelerator TFU (Trigonometric Function Unit) as the RA6T2. RA4T1 is capable of simultaneous sampling of 3-phase currents and floating-point operations required for motor control, enabling vector control of BLDC motors on a single chip.

The RA6T3 group is the third motor control ASSP in the RA6 series and provides an easy migration path for the RA4T1 with pin and function compatibility. It is based on the 200 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 core and is the first RA motor control device to add support for the USB FS interface. RA6T3 can be offered to users who want higher performance in addition to the features highlighted for the RA4T1. The RA6T3 not only increases CPU operating frequency but also saves cost and space by eliminating the need for external components with support for the USB FS interface.

This enhanced high-performance, low-price motor control products provide an ideal lineup for customers developing motor control applications who want to differentiate their products in a very cost-competitive market.

To learn more about the Renesas RA4T1 and RA6T3 Microcontrollers, please visit www.FutureElectronics.com/npi/renesas-ra4t1-ra6t3-microcontrollers or get in touch with a sales representative today.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 45 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit: https://www.FutureElectronics.com

