Future Electronics Hosts Numerous On-Site Training Courses

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is hosting numerous on-site trainings for employees throughout 2023. Employee learning and development is an integral part of Future Electronics’ philosophy.

In April courses included Welcome to Electronics: Supply Chain Ecosystems for all employees and Win the Customer Strategy & Workshop, Welcome to Electronics: Winning with Customers and Suppliers and Winning with WEB for Sales and Technical Sales Engineering teams.

In May, Welcome to Electronics: Supply Chain Ecosystems and Win the Customer Strategy & Workshop were held again, along with FIT: How you FIT into the Future Team for new employee onboarding. Future’s Value Proposition as also held for recently hired Advanced Engineers.

In June, Welcome to Electronics: Supply Chain Ecosystems and Win the Customer Strategy & workshop are being held once again, with Product Training for the marketing teams.

Future Electronics’ on-site training is an excellent way for employees to connect with their colleagues, other Future employees they may not interact with on a daily basis, and our in-house learning and development experts. It is an engaging and educational experience that boosts company culture and enhances employees’ sense of loyalty to Future Electronics.

Future Electronics is proud to continue offering on-site trainings throughout the coming months. Employees can also explore a wide breadth of courses at their own pace with Future Electronics’ virtual and on-demand learning courses.

