Vivitek Showcases the Latest Projection Solutions at InfoComm 2023

“We are excited to unveil our cutting-edge projection solutions at InfoComm 2023,” Alex Lee, Vice President of Channel Management, Delta Electronics Americas Region ” The spotlight will be on the new Vivitek DU9900Z projector, which will be showcased alongside our software tools for enhanced user experiences. The DU9900Z combines outstanding image quality and reliability, making it the ideal choice for large venues and installations. Furthermore, the 105” touch panel will further enhance the interactive capabilities of its projection solutions and open up to new possibilities for engaging presentations, collaborative learning, and immersive experiences. We invite all attendees to visit Booth number 3189 and experience the future of projection technology.”

Highlights from Delta’s InfoComm booth include:

Large venue projectors

DU9900Z: Powerful projector that delivers a stunning display with 22,000 lumens and a native WUXGA resolution, ensuring vibrant colours and incredible details. Its lamp-less, environmentally friendly design offers up to 30,000 hours of operating time, while features like built-in edge blending, flexible positioning, and network integration make it a versatile and reliable choice for any setup.

DU7299Z and DU7099Z: Super-bright laser projectors with lamp-less designs, solid-state laser phosphor light sources, and up to 30,000 hours of maintenance-free operation. They offer high-performance projection with DLP® technology, native WUXGA resolution, and flexible adjustment options. The DU7099Z-BK has 7,600 lumens, while the DU7299Z-BK provides 9,600 lumens, catering to different brightness needs. With powered zoom, focus and large lens shift movement design, make them easy adjustment and positioning flexibility. With support 3D content and network integration, these projectors deliver exceptional image quality and versatility.

Digital signage devices | NovoDS

Novo DS210 and NOVODS 310: High-performance 4K digital signage players designed for dynamic visual displays in corporate or public spaces. The Novo DS210 offers outstanding details and stunning visuals, powered by a high-performance CPU for excellent video processing and HTML rendering capabilities. Users can easily manage content through NovoDS Studio and DS cloud, utilizing customizable templates and intuitive playlist creation. Additional features include centralized device management, AES 256 encryption, a durable metal casing, and a Kensington security slot. On the other hand, the NOVODS 310 emphasizes easy setup and configuration, while also providing customizable templates and intuitive playlist creation. It offers stability, security, and a superior viewing experience through features like centralized device management, AES 256 encryption, and a durable metal casing.

Interactive Panels | NovoTouch

NovoTouch EK105i: 105″ 5K interactive display with wireless collaboration and touch interaction. It offers outstanding visual quality with a true 21:9 aspect ratio and 5,120 x 2,160 resolution. Featuring intuitive touch capabilities and the built-in NovoConnect™ collaboration software, it provides a versatile and immersive interactive display solution.

NovoTouch EK755i and EK865i: 4K interactive displays designed for classrooms. With ultraHD 4K resolution and backlit D-LED technology, they deliver impressive visuals and expansive viewing angles. Both models come preconfigured with the NovoConnect™ wireless presentation and collaboration system, ensuring seamless and cable-free presenting experiences. The EK755i features a 75″ display size, while the EK865i offers an 86″ display, catering to diverse classroom setups and requirements.

InfoComm 2023 will be held from June 14 to 16 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Delta will be welcoming its visitors at booth 3189.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data centre infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centres and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 12 consecutive years. In 2022, Delta was also recognized by CDP with leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for the 3rd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

