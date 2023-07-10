D&I Mattress Manufacturer Launches New Mattress Store Collection in Fremont, CA

Fremont, CA, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — D&I Mattress Manufacturer is proud to announce the launch of a new collection of mattresses at their Fremont, CA, store. The new mattress store collection offers state-of-the-art mattress designs and accessories that cater to every need and preference, including foam, spring, and hybrid mattresses.

D&I Mattress Manufacturer has earned a reputation for using top-quality materials, crafting innovative designs, and providing exceptional customer service. With the launch of this new collection at the mattress store, customers can access an even wider range of products with competitive pricing and flexible financing options.

The Fremont mattress store boasts a wide selection of foam, spring, and hybrid mattresses designed with comfort and support. Customers can choose from all standard bed sizes and have custom options tailored to their needs.

“We are thrilled to bring our latest collection to Fremont,” said the CEO of D&I Mattress Manufacturer. “D&I is committed to using eco-friendly materials and manufacturing processes to ensure each mattress is perfectly crafted.”

In addition to accommodations, the mattress store collection provides bed frames, pillows, and a range of mattress accessories for customers looking for a complete sleep setup solution. Professional staff is always on hand to answer questions and guide customers on their sleep investment decisions.

D&I Mattress Manufacturer has been in the industry for several years, with thousands of satisfied customers supporting them through their journey. Their team works diligently to deliver high-quality products while focusing on comfort, support, and sustainability throughout the process.

For more information about the new mattress store, visit https://www.dimattressmanufacturer.com/.

CONTACT INFORMATION

dimattressmfg@gmail.com

415-316-3900 510-573-4838

44875 Industrial Dr. suite L,

Fremont, CA 94538

About D&I Mattress Manufacturer

D&I Mattress Manufacturer is a leading mattress manufacturing company in Fremont, CA, focusing on quality assurance, eco-friendliness, and exceptional customer service. The company has operated for years, providing customers with custom and high-end mattresses crafted using innovative designs, quality materials, and exceptional manufacturing techniques.