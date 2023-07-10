Dental Implants for Lucke Dental in Fayetteville

Fayetteville, AR, USA, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Dental Implants are a great way to preserve your natural teeth and make your smile look even better. If you have had dental work done in the past, you may be wondering whether or not it is worth it to go through the costly process of replacing missing teeth. At Lucke Dental we are experts in dental implants and can help you decide if this treatment is right for you.

At Lucke Dental we take pride in providing our patients with all of the information they need to make an informed decision about their treatment options. Our team of dentists, including Rebecca Lucke, has been serving the Fayetteville area for many years and can help you understand how dental implants work so that you can decide which procedure best suits your needs.

The process of replacing missing teeth with dental implants involves removing some healthy bone from your jawbone, placing it into the jaw where it will fuse with the implant and form an artificial tooth root. Once this is done, a dentist can then attach a crown over top of the implant and attach it back onto your jawbone using special glue dots that allow them to be fixed securely into place without leaving any marks on your face or neck!

When you are ready to take care of your smile, call us at (479) 582-1312 to schedule a consultation today!