Ubuy Academy is Inviting Learners to Enrol in their QA Software Testing Training Institute in Jaipur

Ubuy Academy is now inviting learners around the globe who want to master various software testing and QA methods to enrol in their QA software testing course institute.

Ubuy Academy; A Leading Software Testing Training Institute in Jaipur

Jaipur, India, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — In today’s competitive race to deliver high-quality products where meeting software and application development deadlines is essential, QA training for beginners lends them the required competitive edge. The significance of ensuring that the designed products and services are free of errors, bugs and unnecessary glitches in quality development processes cannot be understated. Our all-inclusive QA testing training course will aid applicants in becoming familiar with software testing, its types and various categories. A candidate will also get to learn all about bug management tools, automating scripts, test design techniques and various process models that usually get employed in multinational IT companies.

Course Overview of What You will Learn at Our QA Testing Training Institute in Jaipur

An individual will get to master the following concepts in our QA software testing classes –

Software Testing and the Various Terminologies in Use

Before learning software and QA testing, it is quite crucial to rig up the core concepts involved in testing procedures. The QA testing training at our institute will get you familiar with software testing, testing types and levels, errors, bugs, defects and so on.

Software Testing Life Cycle (STLC)

Get to know what all gets included in the STLC at our QA training institute in Jaipur which majorly consists of requirement analysis, test planning, test case development, environment setup, test execution, defect logging and test cycle closure.

Types and Categories of Testing

The major types of tests carried out at various stages of testing can be generally categorised as manual, automated, functional and non-functional. Take a deep dive into the varied classification and the types of tools that will be used while carrying out testing.

Process Models Used in Software Companies

Various process models are often employed in companies according to the project requirements. The most popular ones are namely the Waterfall Model, Spiral Model, Hybrid Model, Prototype Model and V-Model.

Mobile App Testing

Ensuring that the mobile applications are functional, user-friendly and compatible with different operating platforms is the responsibility of a Quality Tester.

Application Programming Interfaces (API) Testing Using Postman

Learn how to automate testing by using the tool Postman at our QA testing training institute with placement opportunities for everyone.

Practical Examples for Testing Software

Get to work on sample projects under the guided supervision of mentors in our software testing classes at Ubuy Academy.

Various Bug Tracking Tools

At our QA training institute for beginners, practice testing using JIRA, Bugzilla, Mantis, Asana and many other bug-management tools.

Ramesh Saini, Our Software Testing Expert at Ubuy Says –

At our training centre, students will gain hands-on training experience and the chance to work on live projects in a corporate workspace, run by Ubuy Technologies. We will teach them how to create effective test scenarios and test cases after understanding the client’s requirements. Applicants will learn to perform testing using the latest tools and techniques available at our training institute.

Apart from high-tech facilities that aid the tests’ automation, you will be provided with proper notepad modules. Finally, tests will be conducted on a weekly basis to evaluate the performance and improvise the teaching methodologies accordingly.