An extensive 7-Day Orientation Programme welcomes students at JAIN College

Bengaluru, India, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ —JAIN College, part of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), recently welcomed the 2nd batch of students for its well-recognised Humanities programme from 12-17 June 2023. The seven-day programme aimed to familiarise students with their curriculum and pedagogy.

The inaugural day of the programme witnessed a welcome address by Dr. S. N. Nataraj, Principal, Mr. Jagdish Chandra, HoD – Humanities Programme, and Chief Guest Dr. Jitendra Kumar Mishra, Director – MATS Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship (MIME). The orientation programme covered Research Literacy, Talent Display and an Interdisciplinary Exhibition.

The Humanities programme, which is powered by Knowledgeum, is a good combination of a highly engaging and intellectually stimulating 2-year programme and is designed by expert researchers and industry practitioners. The course structure and ‘competency pathways’ offer an impactful Speechcraft programme alongside life skills education and digital badging. These pathways assist students in acquiring a robust academic foundation as well as enriching abilities that will be an asset for a lifetime.

As the event unfolds, Chief Guest Dr. Jitendra Kumar Mishra, Director- MATS Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship, said, “As I stand here, witnessing the limitless potential that lies within each of you reminding us that the study of humanities is not merely an academic pursuit, but a gateway to understanding the depths of our shared humanity. Embrace the power of empathy, creative expression, and liberal communication, for they are the tools that can carve a brighter future. Today, I urge you to embark on this journey with passion, curiosity, and an unwavering desire for lifelong learning. May your knowledge exploration in the humanities be a transformative force, inspiring you to create a world that is led with compassion and creative solutions.”

