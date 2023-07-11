Global Mirror Coatings Market Is Slated To Expand At Over 6% CAGR By 2031

According to the study, the market is anticipated to surge at a healthy CAGR of over 6% through 2031, reaching over US$ 1 billion in valuation.While mirror coatings have become highly popular amidst their extensive applications across such key industries as renewable energy generation, there are certain impediments to its expansion, particularly with respect to certain technologies.

Historically, the market posted credible gains, reaching nearly US$ 700 million in 2020, amid extensive uptake across the renewable energy generation sector, particularly solar cell panel manufacturing. As of 2019, global solar photovoltaics (PV) generation increased 22%, or 131 TWh, representing the second-largest absolute generation growth of all renewable technologies, according to an IEA report. Hence, manufacturers are leveraging mirror coatings to enhance energy generation capacities.

How is Increased Solar Power Reliance Heightening Mirror Coatings Demand?



Globally, solar energy deployment is surging rapidly. As per the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), uptake of solar energy surged by 42% in the previous decade across the U.S. alone. As of 2020, over 230,000 Americans work in the solar industry at more than 10,000 companies.

Furthermore, the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimated that concentrated solar power generation increased by around 34% in 2019, resulting in a cumulative generation amount of 629 GW. Hence, demand for mirror coatings to manufacture solar cell panels is increasing, generating credible growth opportunities.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By resin, acrylic mirror coatings to expand at a CAGR of over 6% through 2031

Demand for polyurethane mirror coatings to experience noteworthy surge, reaching nearly US$ 600 million by 2031

In terms of technology, nano mirror coatings are poised to account for a lucrative revenue share

Demand across architectural applications is expected to remain especially strong amid rapid infrastructure development

The U.S. market was valued at around US$ 190 million in 2020, and is poised to experience an impressive upswing

China to experience a staggering CAGR of approximately 10%, surpassing US$ 200 million valuation by 2031

How Will the U.S. Generate Opportunities for Mirror Coating Manufacturers?

The U.S market for mirror coatings was estimated at nearly US$ 190 million in 2020, expected to register impressive growth throughout the forthcoming decade. Extensive uptake across solar power generation is widening growth prospects for the future.

Furthermore, increasing adoption of polyurethane mirror coatings in commercial buildings as well as rising use of backing paints in silver and aluminum mirrors are likely to propel growth across the U.S.

Key Market Segments Covered



Resin

Polyurethane Mirror Coatings

Acrylic Mirror Coatings

Epoxy Mirror Coatings

Technology

Solvent-based Mirror Coatings

Water-based Mirror Coatings

Nano Mirror Coatings

Application

Mirror Coatings for Architectural Applications

Mirror Coatings for Automotive & Transportation

Mirror Coatings for Decorative Applications

Mirror Coatings for Other Applications

Mirror Coatings Market – Competitive Landscape



Prominent mirror coating manufacturers are reliant on multiple expansion strategies which include new customized product launches, mergers & acquisitions and strategic collaborations with existing players among others.

In December 2020, Arkema Group collaborated with Cool Roof France, granting the latter access to its Kynar Aquatec® PVDF resin through a licensing agreement, enhancing delivery of high-performance building cooling solutions using reflective glass technology.

In April 2021, FENZI S.p.A announced an agreement with Arsenal Capital Partners in order to help raise additional capital to expand the company’s flat glass processing business, permitting it to expand its geographical footprint and expand its core business.

Key Companies Profiled

Arkema Group

Ferro Corporation

Casix Inc.

Mader Group

Guardian Glass

Cemex S.A.B

Diamon Fusion International Inc.

FENZI S.p.A

Glas Trosch Holding AG

Pearl Nano LLC

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Vitro Architectural Glass

Zhejiang Hongding Industrial Co. Ltd.

Tianjin Xin Lihua Color Materials Co. Ltd.

