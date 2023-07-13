Ubuy Academy Launched Its Automation Training Course in Jaipur

Ubuy Academy is inviting registration from candidates in their Automation testing training institute in Jaipur who want to excel in using various automation testing frameworks.

Ubuy Academy; Top-Notch Automation Testing Training Institute in Jaipur

Jaipur, India, 2023-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Automation testing training requires mentors to be proficient in using diverse automation testing frameworks and streamlining the processes of identifying bugs and rectifying them at the early stages of software development. Enrolling in automation testing classes at Ubuy Academy will equip participants with the necessary skills such as writing codes and using macros and automation tools to ensure that the product delivered meets the requirements of the clients.

Automation Training Course Details

Learn the following at our automation testing training center in Jaipur –

Automate Test Cases

Automating redundant tasks has led quality analysts to create test cases that ultimately aid in the automation of tasks.

Introduction to Basics of Automation Testing

Before proceeding it is important that you recognize the objectives of automation testing i.e. its meaning, types and various techniques used in this type of testing such as virtualization and test integration.

Essential Automation Terms

At our training institute, get familiar with the most common terms in QA such as test scripts, API testing, regression analysis, test coverage and many more.

Mastering the Required Scripts

Learn how to apply various configuration scripts, data-driven scripts, keyword-driven scripts, hybrid scripts and more at automation testing classes near me.

Selecting Test Tools and Scope of Automation

The process of choosing between specific testing tools gets determined based on the need, usability and compatibility with the application while analysing the scope of automation beforehand helps in determining whether automating that task will be helpful or not.

Planning, Designing and Development

Broadly, after identifying various automation testing procedures, the entire automation process gets divided into three major phases that are Planning Phase, Design Phase and the Development phase.

Test Execution & Maintenance

The execution and maintenance procedures during testing are generally undertaken to identify defects or bugs in different phases of software development to ensure the application works efficiently. The process involves inspecting, modifying, updating and addressing any issues that hamper the functioning of any rolled-out product or service.

Major Automation Testing Frameworks to Be Taught at Our Training Institute in Jaipur

Develop a firm grasp on the following automation testing methodologies at our training institute in Jaipur –

Open Source Framework

Unit Testing Framework

Data-Driven Automation Framework

Keyword Driven Automation Framework

Modular Automation Framework

Hybrid Automation Framework

Behaviour-driven development framework

Also, master the use of multiple automation testing tools such as Core Java and Selenium WebDriver, at our training institute in Jaipur.