Donna Marcus Moderates a CLE Course for Montgomery Bar Association’s Women in the Law Committee

King of Prussia, PA, United States, 2023-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Donna Marcus, Esq., a family law attorney with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman, acted as a co-moderator in the recent Continuing Learning & Education (CLE) course titled “Title IX: The Campus Disciplinary Process in Higher Education.” The course took place on June 5, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Organized by the Women in the Law Committee, this CLE course proved to be a significant learning opportunity for attorneys across all practice areas. The event focused on various aspects of Title IX compliance, investigations, and the disciplinary process within the realm of higher education.

Donna Marcus, co-chair of the Women in the Law Committee, brought her extensive expertise and experience to the table, guiding the course as a skilled moderator. Participants gained insights into the evolving landscape of Title IX, with a particular focus on the much-anticipated Title IX regulations set to be released by the Biden Administration in May 2023 (now anticipated to be released in October 2023).

The course shed light on the crucial role of Title IX coordinators on college campuses and the involvement of outside counsel in the Title IX disciplinary process. The course’s featured presenters, with expertise in Title IX compliance and investigations, contributed to a comprehensive and informative session.

Participants in the course were given practical guidelines covering essential aspects of the disciplinary process, encompassing investigations, hearings, and dispute resolution. The presentations provided attendees with valuable tools and knowledge to help them navigate this complex legal terrain.

Donna Marcus provides comprehensive legal counsel to her clients for family law matters such as child custody and child support. Prior to working with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman, she served as Assistant District Attorney in Philadelphia. In that capacity, Ms. Marcus represented plaintiffs and the Department of Public Assistance in actions including interstate, paternity, appeals, and contempt hearings. As an active member of the Montgomery Bar Association (MBA), Ms. Marcus serves as Vice-Chair of the MBA’s Membership/Development Committee, Co-Chair of the Women in the Law Committee and a member of the MBA’s Family Law Section and Bench Bar Committee.

About Family Law Firm Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC

Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC is a family law firm in Main Line Pennsylvania that provides dedicated and experienced legal services to the community. The firm’s family lawyers are advocates of collaborative divorce and their family-centric approach attempts to enable clients’ families to remain intact for the overall good of the family.

