Introducing the Next-Gen Commission-Free Online Ordering System for Restaurants: Revolutionizing the Industry

Las Vegas, US, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — The Foody Gram, a leading provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions, is excited to announce the debut of our Next-Gen, Commission-Free Online Ordering System. This ground-breaking technology is poised to disrupt the restaurant industry by empowering restaurants to take control of their online orders, reducing the burden of high commission costs, and providing a frictionless and profitable experience.

Restaurants have encountered considerable problems when it comes to internet ordering in an increasingly digital world. Third-party delivery platforms frequently charge significant commissions on each order, affecting firms’ bottom lines. Recognizing the need for change, The Foody Gram has created a game-changing solution that returns control to eateries.

Our Next-Gen Commission-Free Online Ordering System offers restaurants a comprehensive platform that enables them to directly receive and manage online orders without the use of costly intermediaries. Restaurants may considerably enhance their profitability and reinvest in their business by removing commission costs, allowing them to prosper in a competitive market.

Key features of our innovative system include:

Seamless Integration: The Foody Gram’s system seamlessly integrates with restaurant websites and mobile applications, providing a smooth and consistent ordering experience for customers.

Customization and Branding: Restaurants have full control over the design and branding of their online ordering interface, ensuring a cohesive brand experience for their customers.

Order Management and Analytics: The system offers advanced order management capabilities, including real-time order tracking, inventory management, and in-depth analytics, enabling restaurants to make data-driven decisions and optimize their operations.

The Foody Gram firmly believes that our Next-Gen Commission-Free Online Ordering System will empower restaurants to reclaim control over their online presence, increase profitability, and deliver an outstanding customer experience. With this revolutionary solution, we are reshaping the restaurant industry and ushering in a new era of independence and success for restaurants of all sizes.

About the Company:

The Foody Gram was started by a digital marketing firm in 2020 that wanted to help restaurants, food trucks, and other eateries reach more customers. With the help of The Foody Gram’s Online Ordering Software, people can easily order food, reserve a table, or get help with takeaways. The software benefits in increasing one’s restaurant’s online presence and getting more customers, thus increasing revenue.

