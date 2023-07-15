Prince’s Landscape Ptd Ltd – The Leading Plant Construction Company in Singapore

For commercial property, outdoor landscaping presents numerous opportunities for attracting potential buyers and investors. Although it may not seem so, having a reputed landscaping company that provides commercial landscape maintenance services makes a stark difference. Prince’s Landscape is one such name which has earned its reputation in the Singaporean landscaping industry for its exquisite outdoor landscaping and other essential gardening services.

Singapore, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — A property that is soothing to the eyes has an overall positive vibe and enhances the viewing experience for the people. Nature is beautiful, and Prince’s Landscape, is dedicated to nurturing and enhancing its beauty. With well-trained and experienced professionals at the firm, you can increase the safety of your landscaping efforts.

Contrary to popular belief of commercial landscaping is an extravagant expenditure, Prince’s Landscape provides top-notch services at the best prices.

The plant construction company started its venture in 1955 and has now developed into a diversified landscaping and flowering company through sheer dedication and hard work.

Their team consists of highly trained horticulturists, designers, florists, engineers, and support staff who have made the success of the firm possible.

According to the spokesperson; at Prince’s Landscape, “Our journey has only begun, we envision providing exquisite gardening and landscaping services to our clients with advanced technology.”

If you’re looking for a company that has a solution for all your gardening needs, such as garden soil, vertical wall planter, etc. Contact Prince’s Landscape today!

About the company:

One of the oldest nurseries in Singapore, Prince’s Landscape Ptd Ltd has 50 years of experience in the industry. Started out humbly as a flower shop, Prince’s Landscape Ptd Ltd Pte Ltd Pte Ltd have evolved into a full-fledged landscape design and installation specialist.

Contact Details

Telephone: 65 6763 7000

Fax: 65 6892 2700

WhatsApp: +65 8838 3479

Email: buzz@prince.com.sg

Address: 53 Sungei Tengah Road, Singapore 698998

https://www.princelandscape.com/