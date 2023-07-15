NORD DRIVESYSTEMS Offers 10% Discount for Online Spare Parts Shop from July Through September of 2023

Waunakee, WI, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ —

NORD’s online Spare Parts Shop provides a quick, easy tool for ordering replacement parts and now registered users can save 10% on qualifying orders.

NORD DRIVESYSTEMS has announced a 10% discount promotion for qualifying orders placed through their online Spare Parts Shop July 1, 2023 – September 30, 2023. To receive the 10% discount, orders must be placed through the online shop by registered users. New users can easily gain access via an online registration form. Qualifying products include replacement spare parts such as integral motors, brakes, bearings, seals, gaskets, gearing, etc. Products not included in the promotion are FLEXBLOC® worm modules, NEMA/IEC motors, and variable frequency drives.

The Spare Parts Shop is just one area of the myNORD online customer tools created for convenience and efficiency in the purchase and procurement process. Registered users can quickly locate, select, order, and track spare parts directly from the website 24/7/365. Parts can be found by directly entering the known NORD part number or entering a serial number or order number. When searching by serial or order number, an interactive, unit-specific parts diagram is displayed – allowing for identification of exact parts required for a specified unit.

The parts breakdown includes a comprehensive bill of materials with selectable parts as well as current availability from all U.S. plants, account-specific pricing, and expected ship date. After the parts are selected and added to cart, customers can choose which facility the order will ship from with either standard delivery or next day air via prepaid carriers. Users can pay conveniently by credit card or, if already a NORD customer, by invoice. Commonly ordered parts can also be saved to a favorites list for easy purchasing of future orders.

Along with ordering parts, the shop also offers additional collaborative benefits. A “share via email” function enables a quick communicative email between colleagues or customers that includes a PDF of unit diagrams, a complete bill of material, current availability, and a direct link back to the specific unit information within the shop. Items in the cart can additionally be downloaded as a PDF and used as a simple quote document.

To learn more about the promotion and become a registered user, visit info.nord.com/en-us/spare-parts-shop-promotion.

