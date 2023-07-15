The Heavenly HARVST Foundation Hosts a Chef’s Table Experience at BLACKBARN Restaurant

NYC, NY, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — The Heavenly HARVST Foundation is pleased to announce that they will host a Chef’s Table Experience at the BLACKBARN Restaurant in New York City this fall. The one-of-a-kind experience will raise funds for the organization to help them fulfill their mission of overcoming world hunger.

The Heavenly HARVST Foundation strives to provide food to those in need but to do their work, they require generous individuals to donate time and money to the organization. The Chef’s Table Experience at BLACKBARN Restaurant is one of their fundraisers, providing donators with an excellent meal and a one-of-a-kind experience while helping a worthy cause. Ten percent of the evening’s proceeds will go directly to The Heavenly HARVST Foundation to fund their mission. Dates will be announced, but interested individuals can sign up for the organization’s newsletter to get information on upcoming events delivered to their email boxes.

The Heavenly HARVST Foundation recognizes the struggle many individuals face when trying to feed their families. Through their foundation, they aim to provide nutritious meals to individuals and families in need through various programs.

Anyone interested in learning about the Chef’s Table Experience at BLACKBARN Restaurant can find out more by visiting The Heavenly HARVST Foundation website or calling 1-646-448-0965.

About The Heavenly HARVST Foundation: The Heavenly HARVST Foundation is an organization dedicated to fighting world hunger one meal at a time. Through their supporters’ donations, they aim to provide nutritious meals to individuals and families in need throughout New York City and beyond. They aim to lead the fight against hunger through various programs and fundraisers.

Company: The Heavenly HARVST Foundation
Address : 19 East 26 Street, New York, NY 10010, USA
Phone No: 646-448-0965
Email ID : jelliott@heavenlyharvst.org
http://heavenlyharvst.org/

