The Barker Team Adds More Talent with a New Agent

Fountain Hills, USA, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — The Barker Team is proud to announce the addition of a new agent to their team, Michael DeBoard.

Michael is an experienced, driven leader with a demonstrated 26-year history of success in the pharmaceutical industry. He obtained a BA in Business/Organizational Communication from The University of Akron in Ohio. He has won multiple President’s Club awards, an annual performance accolade given by companies to recognize their best-performing salespeople.

Michael is a resourceful problem-solver, adept at getting to the real issue presented by a customer, and effectively handles challenges in a patient and efficient manner. He brings years of experience to the table in areas such as marketing, account management, market analysis and forecasting, and a greater perspective on day-to-day activities in the field. With his skills in written and verbal communication and an innate ability to connect and put others at ease, Michael is primed to be the best advocate for his real estate clients that he can be.

Michael takes the responsibility of coaching and counseling others very seriously and looks forward to assisting his clients in finding their dream home or moving on to the next chapter of their lives.

“We are thrilled to add Michael’s talents to our growing team,” remarked Rich Barker, owner of The Barker Team.

About Rich Barker and The Barker Team/Keller Williams Arizona Realty

The Barker Team is the top choice for Real Estate in the Valley of Sun, year after year. From progressive thinking to a robust history of knowledge and experience, their Realtors are here to make your next transaction run smoothly with positive results guaranteed every time.

Rich Barker, with over 10 years of experience in the Real Estate industry, has taken his career to new heights. He has successfully assembled The Barker Team – a dynamic group of Arizona’s top Realtors that are dedicated to assisting buyers, sellers and investors achieve their real estate goals. Since 2010 this formidable squad has played an integral part in millions of dollars’ worth of home sales!

For more information on The Barker Team please visit thebarkerteam.com