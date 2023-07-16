NADIA’s Talent Management Services Revolutionise Emirati Recruitments for Unparalleled Success

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — NADIAGlobal, a leading talent management firm, is revolutionising Emirati recruitment with its cutting-edge services. By leveraging their expertise and resources, NADIA is empowering Emirati job seekers and enabling organisations to find the right local talent. With their innovative approach, they are shaping the future of Emirati recruitment, fostering economic growth, and contributing to the nation’s workforce development.

NADIA Global’s Talent Management Services are at the forefront of Emirati recruitment, offering a comprehensive solution to organisations seeking top Emirati professionals. With an extensive candidate database featuring over 2.5 million profiles from various industries and sectors, NADIA ensures access to a pool of esteemed Emirati talent. NADIA Global’s dedicated team of recruitment specialists utilises advanced matching algorithms and industry expertise to identify the perfect fit for your organisational requirements. Whether you need executives, managers, or skilled professionals, NADIA has the resources and network to find the right candidate for you.

NADIA Global’s Talent Management Services for Emirati recruitment offer several advantages to your organisation:

Unrivaled Expertise: With over 40 years of unparalleled experience, NADIA Global is a trusted leader in recruitment and training in the UAE. Extensive Candidate Database: Gain access to a vast pool of exceptional talent, including esteemed Emirati professionals, through NADIA’s extensive candidate database of over 2.5 million profiles. Tailored Replacement Options: Throughout the engagement period, NADIA Global provides multiple replacement options to ensure the perfect fit for your organisational needs. Impactful Training: NADIA Global’s meticulously crafted assessments guarantee maximum impact, empowering individuals with the skills they need to excel through our training programs. Expert Trainers: NADIA’s dedicated team of expert trainers is committed to guiding employees, enabling them to add significant value to your operations. Diverse Course Offerings: Choose from over 30+ courses covering soft skills and specialised professional competencies, empowering your workforce with versatile abilities. Effective Communication: Enhance communication competency with NADIA Global’s comprehensive English language training, equipping employees to effectively convey their ideas. Talent Engagement: Foster talent engagement through performance management, mentoring, and counselling services, ensuring sustained growth and satisfaction. Tailor-made Proposals: NADIA’s proposals are designed to deliver desired outcomes within agreed timelines, catering to your unique organisational objectives. Continuous Improvement: NADIA Global conducts continuous reviews and assessments of the program to ensure optimal results, making adjustments as necessary to drive continuous improvement.

NADIA Global’s Talent Management Services for Emirati recruitments offer a wide range of valuable courses tailored for corporate training programs, including:

Personality Development Course Mentorship and Counselling Programs Communication Strategies Talent Management Human Resource Management Teamwork & Engagement Skill Program Essential Business & Sales Skills

For organisations interested in NADIA Global’s Talent Management Services for Emirati recruitments, reaching out is simple. They can contact NADIA Global via the toll-free number +971 800 2566 or email contact@nadiaglobal.com. To learn more about the courses and training programs offered, visit NADIA Global’s website at https://www.nadiaglobal.com/. This is a valuable opportunity to elevate your workforce and propel your business growth. Make sure not to miss out on this chance to invest in the development of your organisation!

About the Company:

NADIA Global, a leading recruitment and training agency based in the UAE, has been providing world-class training solutions to individuals and organisations for over 40 years. The company specialises in providing training courses for various industries, such as Accounting and Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Sales and Marketing, and more.

Contact Details:

Toll-Free Number: +971 800 2566

Email ID: contact@nadiaglobal.com