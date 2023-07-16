PHILIPS NEW OLED807 AMBILIGHT TV: THE ULTIMATE TV EXPERIENCE WITH STUNNING PICTURE QUALITY AND EUROPEAN DESIGN

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Philips, a leading TV brand, announces the launch of its latest OLED807 Ambilight TV that delivers an unrivalled TV viewing experience with stunning picture quality and European design. Considered by experts to be the current superstar TV, it has already won over 20 awards for its design, including the prestigious EISA Best Buy OLED TV Award.

With Philips’ signature and improved 4-sided Ambilight technology, the OLED807 creates a unique and immersive viewing experience by projecting ambient light around the TV that matches the on-screen content, creating a more comfortable and relaxing atmosphere in the room, making TV watching a more enjoyable experience. Its razor thin, zero bezel design with an outside metal frame allows a seamless connection with this Ambilight system.

A P5 Picture Quality processor enhances the picture quality with vivid colours and excellent contrast and with 30% more brightness compared to the standard OLED panels, the OLED807 provides outstanding and bright picture quality, even in brightly lit rooms.

New IMAX Enhanced Support Feature and AI Auto Film Modes

New for the OLED807 series will be the addition of IMAX Enhanced support on top of the full range of HDR formats. IMAX Enhanced versions of movies use IMAX Digital Media Remastering technology (DMR) to reproduce the highest-quality, sharpest 4K images by utilizing an advanced algorithm to remove image imperfections and present the film exactly as the filmmaker intended. DMR and Philips 6th Gen P5 AI will together optimize that content to its IMAX aspect ratio and to the much higher-quality and higher-brightness of an IMAX Enhanced certified display.

A new version of AI Auto Film Mode is also included and extends the number of alternative smart picture modes from the original two to seven when a movie is detected – including Filmmaker Mode. If the TV is already in Filmmaker Mode the set will automatically switch to Dolby Vision Dark settings when detecting Dolby Vision content. Smart picture modes now also contain a new option with Crystal Clear mode replacing the previous Vivid mode by offering the same ultra-crisp images and rich colours and but with a better more natural balance between sharpness, colour and contrast, while Philips TV’s unique anti-burn technology uses an advanced logo detection function to monitor a grid of zones to accurately detect static content and gradually reduce the intensity of its local light output to avoid burn‐in – and without compromising the output of other parts of the screen.

Upgraded High Quality and Powerful In-Built Sound System

The OLED807 also features an upgraded, high-quality and more powerful 70W (RMS) 2.1 sound system with a dedicated triple ring tech, rear facing bass driver supported by four passive radiators. As part of the Philips TV & Wireless Home System (powered by bespoke DTS Play-Fi wireless technology) the OLED807 can be used as part of an App-controlled high-resolution, multi-room audio system with the easy and seamless connection between compatible TVs, mobile devices, sound bars, and speakers, located throughout the home.

The latest Android 11 TV OS is in-built, offering a slick and intuitive interface with both Google Assistant Built-in (via push to talk on the remote) and Alexa.

The new Philips OLED807 is available at Audio House, Best Denki, Courts, Gain City and Harvey Norman from 1 April 2023. The first 50 customers who buy any OLED807 will receive a FREE Xbox Series S worth $469.90 while stocks last. From 1 April to 30 June 2023, trade-ins of any old TV sets from 40 inches and above to the OLED807 will receive cash payouts from S$50 to S$250.

The Philips OLED807 Series are available in three sizes:

• Philips 55” OLED807 is SGD 3,129

• Philips 65” OLED807 is SGD 4,049

• Philips 77” OLED807 is SGD 7,899 (coming soon)

