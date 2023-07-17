Cosmetic Dental Products Industry Consumer Trend and Preferences Analysis Report by 2030

Cosmetic Dental Products Industry Data Book – Teeth Whitening, Dental Implants, Dental Crown & Bridges and Dental Veneers Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Teeth Whitening Market Report Highlights

The global teeth whitening market size was estimated at USD 7.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030.

By product, whitening toothpaste held the largest market share in 2021. The segment is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR of over 5.3% from 2022 to 2030

Based on the distribution channel, the online segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period, due to the increase in product launches on e-commerce and the availability of a variety of teeth whitening products

North America is set to lead the market over the forecast period, owing to technological advancements and an increase in patients opting for procedures to improve dental aesthetics

The Asia Pacific region is bound to grow significantly during the forecast period. This is majorly contributed by the large population base and rising disposable income in this region

Dental Implants Market Report Highlights

The global dental implants market size was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2023 to 2030.

The titanium implant type segment held the largest market share in 2020 due to its wide applications, durability, and cost-effectiveness

Zirconia implants are anticipated to witness a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period due to better flexural strength, improved aesthetic appearance, and less corrosiveness as compared to titanium

North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to high awareness about restorative treatments and the presence of established market players

Dental Crown & Bridges Market Report Highlights

The global dental crowns and bridges market size was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2030.

The rise in demand for preventive and cosmetic dentistry is expected to drive the market significantly during the forecast period in addition to factors such as the rising prevalence of dental disorders, high demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growing dental medical tourism in the developing economies.

In addition, the introduction of novel technologies, such as CAD/CAM is anticipated to stimulate growth. This technology is expected to gain popularity in the near future since it improves the creation and design of dental restorations.

The most widely used material by dental surgeons is Titanium since it is compatible with the body tissues and easily bonds with an adjacent bone while treatment.

The growth of developing economies, such as China and India in the Asia Pacific and the rise in disposable income of consumers is also propelling the growth of the dental crowns and bridges market.

Competitive Landscape

Companies are focusing on strategic initiatives, such as the introduction of novel products through customization according to consumers’ needs, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions, to expand their product portfolio and extend leadership positions in the field of dental implantology. Moreover, the competition between key players will turn intense in the coming years as they are focusing more on geographical expansion, strategic collaborations, and partnerships through mergers & acquisitions.

Key players operating in the Cosmetic Dental Products industry are:

Colgate Palmolive

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson.

Procter & Gamble

Brodie & Stone

Unilever

