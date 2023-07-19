Global Tiller Machines Market Is Projected To Garner US$ 4 Billion By 2032

The global tiller machines market is estimated to reach a value of USD 2.467 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.59% during the forecast period of 2022-2032 to reach a value of USD 3.777 billion by 2032. The growth in the global tiller machines market is driven by factors such as the growing population of farmers, the expansion of the farming industry, and the advancement of mechanization in the agricultural sector.

Due to the growth in the population, the demand for food has increased significantly, which has caused the demand for agricultural output to rise significantly. Thus, farmers are adopting efficient farming practices, which include the deployment of tiller machines. Tiller machines are highly efficient in shredding and tilling the fields, thus improving the productiveness of the soil. Furthermore, the advanced technology coupled with the automation of these machines have increased its demand.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Bucher Industries AG
  • AGCO Corporation
  • Kubota Corporation
  • Claas KGaA mbH
  • Sharp Garuda Farm Equipments Pvt. Ltd
  • CNH Industrial NV
  • Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
  • Deere & Company
  • Eurometal MIO

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the tiller machines market use methods such as product releases, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and alliances to maintain their position in the worldwide market. Moreover, these players are concentrating on making items more lightweight, compact, and user-friendly.

  • Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL) introduced a new tiller machine with K-Cool technology engines in June 2022. The self-start engines of the 12 HP and 15 HP tiller machines enable uninterrupted operation.
  • VST Tillers Tractors Limited (VST) launched its first cutting-edge Experience Centre in Pune, India, in June 2022. The experience center will feature tiller machines, tractors, rotary tillers, power weeders, brush cutters, rice transplanters, power reapers, hedge trimmers, and accessories, allowing consumers to get hands-on experience with VST’s advanced farm equipment.

Key Segments of Tiller Machines Industry Research

  • By Product Type :
    • Front Tine
    • Rear Tine
    • Mini-Cultivators
  • By Tilling Width :
    • 9 Inches
    • 14 Inches
    • 15 Inches
    • 16 to 36 Inches
  • By Power Capacity :
    • Under 25 HP
    • 25 to 40 HP
    • 40 to 60 HP
    • 60 to 80 HP
  • By Mechanism Type :
    • Hydraulic
    • Electric
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA

Queries addressed in the Tiller machines market report:

  • Why are the Tiller machines market players targeting region for increased product sales?
  • What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Tiller machines market?
  • Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Tiller machines market?
  • What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Tiller machines market?

