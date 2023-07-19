Air-Based Foods Market Attracts New Investors with Promising Growth Projections

The global air-based foods market is estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 11.7% to top a market size of US$ 100 million by the end of 2032. The prime reason for the rapid adoption of air-based foods is the need for sustainable food production and depleting availability of cultivable land. The air-based foods market is a relatively new and emerging industry that involves the production and sale of food products that are made primarily from air. These products are created using a process known as “air fermentation,” which involves using microorganisms to transform atmospheric gases, such as nitrogen and carbon dioxide, into edible proteins and other nutrients

One example of an air-based food product is a protein-rich powder made from a type of bacteria called Hydrogenobacter thermophilus, which is grown using hydrogen gas and carbon dioxide. This powder can be used as a protein supplement in a variety of foods, including plant-based meats and dairy-free products

Other air-based food products in development include crisps and snacks made from algae and other microorganisms, as well as beverages made from atmospheric water vapor

Key Takeaways from Air-based Foods Market Study

The global air-based foods market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 11.7% through 2032.

In the short term, air-based foods will experience rapid adoption in North America and Europe.

In the mid and long term, air-based foods will experience broader acceptance across several geographical regions.

Although, the primary goal of developing air-based foods was to feed humans in space, aqua feed will dominate the market by end use in the introductory phase.

What Difficulty Might Air-based Food Market?

The air-based food market faces several challenges in terms of widespread adoption and acceptance. One major challenge is the cost of production, which is currently much higher than that of traditional food sources. Additionally, there may be concerns around the safety and regulatory compliance of air-based food products, as well as the potential impact on consumer perceptions and preferences. The taste and texture of air-based foods may also be a hurdle, as they may differ significantly from traditional food sources. Finally, the air-based food market will need to overcome marketing and distribution challenges to gain traction in a crowded and competitive marketplace

Regional Analysis

In Europe, there is a growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly food products, which could create a favorable market for air-based foods. European countries are also investing heavily in research and development in this area, which could lead to the creation of new and innovative air-based food products.

In Asia, countries like Japan and Singapore are investing in alternative protein sources, including air-based meat and seafood products, as part of their efforts towards food security and sustainability. These markets may have unique opportunities for air-based food products due to their high population densities and limited land resources for traditional agriculture.

In North America, there is a growing interest in plant-based and alternative protein sources, which could create opportunities for air-based food products. However, competition in this market is intense, and it may be challenging for air-based food products to gain traction against established alternatives like soy and pea protein.

Competitive Landscape

A deal was made between Solar Foods and Fazer in September 2019 to create goods using Solein, which may then be incorporated in existing plant-based products or lab-grown meat in the future.

ADM Ventures, Barclays, and GV (formerly Google Ventures) organised a US$ 32 million investment venture in January 2020 for Air Protein, a company that utilises fermentation to make a meat alternative from of elements in the air.

Key Companies Profiled

Air Protein (Kiverdi)

Solar Foods

Calysta

Novonutrients

Deepbranch

Air Company

