Circular Beauty Products Market to Grow at 5.8% CAGR & Reach US$ 4.2 Billion By 2032

The global Circular Beauty Products market grew 5.2% year on year (YoY), reaching a market worth of US$ 2.3 billion by the end of 2021. Circular beauty product sales are expected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR and reach a market value of US$ 4.2 billion by the end of 2032.

Personal care product sales are predicted to increase 1.7X in value to US$ 2.9 billion by 2032.

The COVID-19 epidemic has educated the globe to be cautious about consumption and the environmental effect of day-to-day behaviours. The global food crisis has long been a matter of discussion, but the current situation has pushed us to address it urgently.

Market Drivers:

The circular beauty business is being driven mostly by consumer concerns about the sustainability and environmental effect of beauty products. In expanding, focus on reviving waste or expired food from malls, supermarkets, and families that has a fair level of protein and may be used for the manufacturing of circular beauty products.

The circular beauty products market grew steadily in 2021, owing to developments in raw material compounds. Circular beauty product sales are being driven by innovations in sustainable beauty goods, sustainable luxury beauty products, research and development, and the digital platforms through which they are offered in the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Aquafaba (chickpea salt water, which is generally wasted) has the same qualities as egg white and can be used as a substitute in hair care products. Lush has introduced a vegan protein shampoo with Aquafaba, which has protein and saponin characteristics that preserve and strengthen thin hair.

UpCircleBeauty, a British firm, introduced an oil, scrub, and soap bar made from spent coffee grounds and chai spice granules.

Daylesford Organic introduced a bitter orange hand balm made with cold-pressed citrus aurantium from Seville orange peels.

Fruu combines a locally created series of small batches of processed fruit waste bi-product beauty, such as natural lip balm, to make biodegradable beauty goods and sustainable formulas, while also increasing revenue for small fruit growers.

Key Players:

Augustinus Bader

BYBI

Caudalie

Chanel

Circumference Inc.

Earth Harbor

Fruu

Lush

Mark & Spencers

Monta

Rabot 1745

Superzero

The Body Shop

Three Ships

UpCircle Beautyz

Regional Analysis:

The worldwide circular beauty products market is fast developing in developed areas such as North America, owing to the region’s increased proportion of luxury items.A increasing consumer focus on health and personal grooming, as well as an aging population, are some of the reasons driving market expansion. Furthermore, rising personal care spending, particularly in the United States, is one of the major drivers driving the increase of demand for circular beauty goods in the United States.

The North American circular beauty product market accounts for 28.2% of the worldwide market and is predicted to grow at a 5.5% CAGR. Furthermore, the circular beauty products industry in the United States is expected to reach US$ 1.1 billion by 2032.

Key Segments of Industry:

Circular Beauty Products Market by Product : Personal Care Body Care Skincare Haircare Fragrances Makeup Others Products

Circular Beauty Products Market by Consumer Orientation : Male Circular Beauty Products Female Circular Beauty Products

Circular Beauty Products Market by Sales Channel : Online Sales Channels Company Websites e-Commerce Platforms Offline Sales Channels Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Modern Trade Stores Brand Stores Beauty Salons Pharmacies



