E-scooter Sharing Market is Projected to grow at a 19% CAGR by 2032

The E-scooter Scooter Sharing market is expected to develop at a 19% value CAGR. This market was anticipated to have a worldwide market size of US$ 930 Mn in 2021 and is likely to reach a total of US$ 6302.2 Mn by 2032.

The increased popularity and demand for shared micro mobility may be ascribed primarily to market expansion. There are also other elements linked with the electric scooter (e-scooter) sharing system that are projected to contribute to market growth. These benefits include better flexibility, a lower cost structure, and user-friendly features.

Market Overview:

The rise in traffic congestion in metropolitan areas is one of the key causes driving the expansion of the electric scooter sharing business. As a consequence of everyday commuters, a growing population in large cities has resulted in substantial traffic congestion, particularly during peak hours. Countries are looking at novel solutions to lessen the problem. This is a significant driver driving the global E-scooter sharing market.

Governments and scooter sharing companies encourage daily commuters to adopt scooter sharing services. People are becoming more aware of the green movement, which is motivating them to commute in electric vehicles.

Competitive Landscape

The worldwide electric scooter sharing industry is highly concentrated, with a few big market players accounting for the majority of market share. Leading market participants are pursuing geographic growth in order to get access to unexplored areas. Mergers and acquisitions among significant businesses are also increasing market share.

A start-up situated in Bengaluru Bounce aims to debut its first electric scooter on November 5, 2021. Bounce is most known for its scooter rental business, but it intends to enter the manufacturing market this month. Rather than purchasing batteries as part of the scooter, Bounce will allow users to rent them. As a result, the scooters will be less expensive, but there will be a monthly membership price.

Key Players:

Neutron Holdings, Inc.;

Cityscoot;

Cooltra Motosharing, S.L.U;

Bird Global Inc.;

Vogo Automotive Pvt. Ltd.;

GoTo Global Mobility Ltd.;

Lyft Inc.;

VOI Technology

Regional Analysis:



Future market expansion will be aided by European legislation.

On a worldwide basis, several European bodies govern E-scooter sharing. In Europe, medical devices are governed by Regulation (EU) 2017/745, which outlines how they should be used. The reformation of European rules for these types of devices will be one of the primary elements influencing regional industry growth. Several technical advancements in the healthcare business have occurred in the creation of sophisticated polymers.

Europe is home to several important corporations, including Evonik Industries AG, Solvay S.A., and Röchling SE & Co. KG. New product development is a primary strategy employed by important companies in the European industry to attain market expansion. Key market development, sophisticated product development

Key Segments of Industry:

E-scooter sharing by type : Free-floating E-scooter sharing Station bound E-scooter sharing

E-scooter sharing by distribution channel : Online E-scooter sharing Offline E-scooter sharing



