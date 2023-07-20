Glyoxal Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth of US$ 2.25 Billion by the end of 2032

According to a recent Fact.MR analysis, the worldwide glyoxal market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2032. The market will probably end the day at a valuation of $2.25 billion USD. Over the course of the forecast period, demand for glyoxal is anticipated to increase, and by the end of 2022, the market is anticipated to reach a global market value of US$1.46 billion.

This will increase the demand for glyoxal in electrical and other end-use industries. From 2022 to 2032, the market is poised to expand 1.5x.

Key players in the Glyoxal Market

  • Dow Chemical Co.
  • BASF SE
  • Hubei Hongyuan Pharmaceutical technology Co. Ltd
  • Zhonglang Industry Pvt. Ltd
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
  • Huntsman International LLC
  • Celanese Corporation
  • Amzole India Pvt. Ltd

Key Takeaways from Glyoxal Market Study

  • Global glyoxal market to flourish 1.5x from 2022-2032
  • Cross linking polymers to be a top-application category, capturing more than 80% market and flourishing at a 4.7% CAGR until 2032
  • By end-use, Glyoxal for the textile industry to expand at a CAGR of 5%
  • U.S to emerge as the fastest-growing glyoxal market, documenting a 5% CAGR
  • China to be the 2nd most opportunistic market, expected to be valued at US$ 455 Million in 2032

Competitive Landscape

The global market for glyoxal is characterized by the presence of multiple vendors, aiming to offer extensive consulting and integration services to clients. Additionally, enterprises are seeking out, specialized service providers, offering solutions tailor-made to suit their business objectives. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage up-gradation and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market.

  • In March 2020, BASF closed the acquisition of Solvay’s polyamide business (PA 6.6) on January 31, 2020. Domo Chemicals, Leuna, Germany, was approved by the E.U. Commission as the buyer of the European polyamide business, which could not be acquired by BASF under the conditions imposed by the authorities. The transaction broadens BASF’s polyamide capabilities with innovative products.

Glyoxal market forecast by Fact.MR

Industry Survey

  • Glyoxal Market by Application:
    • Glyoxal for Cross-Linking Polymer
    • Glyoxal for Sulfur Scavengers
  • Glyoxal Market by End Use:
    • Oil & Gas
    • Textiles
    • Paper & Packaging
    • Leather Manufacturing
    • Personal Care
    • Furniture
    • Other End Uses
  • Glyoxal Market by Region:
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • APEJ
    • Japan
    • Middle East & Africa

