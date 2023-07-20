Organic Pigments Market to Land US$ 6.5 Billion by the End of 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-20 — /EPR Network/ —

By 2033, the market for organic pigments will have grown from US$ 4.3 billion to US$ 6.5 billion. From 2023 to 2033, this indicates a CAGR of more than 4.0%.

Natural pigments are popular because they may be used in a number of applications, are environmentally friendly, and are sustainable. Furthermore, chronic exposure to these poses no risks to human health.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4588?AS

Eminent Players

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Dominion Colour Corporation

Ferro Corporation

Heubach GmbH

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.

Sun Chemical Corporation

DIC Corporation

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Toyocolor Co. Ltd.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Trust Chem Co. Ltd.

LANXESS AG

Key Market Trends:

Some of the current market trends in the organic pigments industry include:

High-performance pigments are becoming more popular due to their ability to offer superior color strength, durability, and chemical resistance.

Sustainability is a growing trend in the organic pigments industry, with consumers and businesses seeking more environmentally friendly and non-toxic products. This is leading to high adoption of new organic pigments that are sustainable and can be used in various applications.

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid industrialization and urbanization, leading to an increase in demand for organic pigments in various industries, such as paints and coatings, plastics, and textiles.

The adoption of digital printing technology is growing rapidly, and this is boosting the demand for organic pigments that can be used in digital inks. Organic pigments offer several advantages over inorganic pigments in this application, such as better lightfastness and color range.

Research and development activities in the organic pigments industry are increasing, with companies investing in the development of new pigments and manufacturing processes. This is leading to the development of more advanced and cost-effective organic pigments.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4588?AS

Competitive Landscape:

Organic pigments market is fragmented, with many players operating in the market. The market is also characterized by frequent mergers and acquisitions as companies seek to expand their product portfolio and market reach.

For instance, in 2021, DIC Corporation announced that it had completed the acquisition of BASF’s global pigments business. The acquisition includes BASF’s pigments manufacturing sites in Europe, Asia, and South America.

Industry Research

By Type: Azo Pigments Phthalocyanine Pigments High-Performance Pigments

By Application: Printing Inks Paints & Coatings Textiles Decorative Coatings Plastics & Rubber

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Key Questions Covered in the Organic Pigments Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Organic Pigments sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Organic Pigments demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Organic Pigments Market during the forecast period?

Get Full Access of Complete Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4588

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Email : sales@factmr.com