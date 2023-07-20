Crawler Cranes Market to Hit US$ 7.19 Billion by 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The crawler cranes market refers to the market for cranes that are mounted on a crawler undercarriage and are used for heavy lifting and material handling operations in various industries, including construction, mining, and oil and gas. These cranes offer stability, mobility, and versatility and are capable of handling large loads in challenging environments. The market for crawler cranes is driven by factors such as increasing infrastructure development, growth in the construction industry, and the need for efficient and cost-effective heavy lifting solutions. Key players in the market include companies such as Terex Cranes, Manitowoc Cranes, and Hitachi Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Crane. The market is segmented by capacity, application, and geography, among others.

Key Companies Profiled



KATO WORKS CO, LTD

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co, Ltd

Liebherr-International

SANY Group

Tadano Demag GmbH

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the crawler cranes market are focusing on R&D operations, product developments, and strategic alliances such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to obtain a strong foothold in the worldwide market.

Manitowoc paid US$ 51 million in August 2021 for the assets of Aspen Equipment, a crane distributor and truck manufacturer situated in Bloomington, Minnesota. Manitowoc will be able to offer direct service and sales to end-users and rental firms in Nebraska and Minnesota as a result of this acquisition.

in August 2021 for the assets of Aspen Equipment, a crane distributor and truck manufacturer situated in Bloomington, Minnesota. Manitowoc will be able to offer direct service and sales to end-users and rental firms in Nebraska and Minnesota as a result of this acquisition. Tadano Group launched the GTC-1600, a 160-tonne tele-growth crawler crane, in August 2021. Tadano’s GTC-1600 fills a void in the market for telescopic growth crawlers with a capacity of hundred and sixty tons and a direct lift of more than two hundred feet.

Key Segments Covered

By Boom Type : Lattice Boom Crawler Cranes Telescopic Boom Crawler Cranes

By Maximum Lifting Capacity (Tonne) : Crawler Cranes for Less than 150 Tonnes Crawler Cranes for 150-300 Tonnes Crawler Cranes for 300-600 Tonnes Crawler Cranes for Greater than 600 Tonnes

By End Use Industry : Crawler Cranes for Construction Crawler Cranes for Oil & Gas Industry Crawler Cranes for Shipping & Port Building Crawler Cranes for Wind Farms Crawler Cranes for Other End Use Industries



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Tadano Ltd.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.

KATO WORKS CO. LTD.,

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Crane Co. Ltd.

The Manitowoc Company Inc.

