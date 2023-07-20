Jane365 Introduces 420 Friendly Rideshare to DC, Maryland, and Virginia Area Starting September 2023

Washington, DC, 2023-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Jane365, the innovative cannabis delivery app that has revolutionized the industry since its inception in 2018, is thrilled to announce the launch of its 420 friendly rideshare service. Beginning September 2023, residents and visitors of the DC, Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) area will have access to safe and convenient transportation options catered specifically to cannabis consumers. Jane365 has established itself as a trailblazer in the cannabis industry, providing exceptional and reliable delivery services to customers seeking quality cannabis products. With the introduction of its 420 friendly rideshare, Jane365 aims to further enhance the overall cannabis experience by offering a unique transportation solution that aligns with the lifestyle and preferences of cannabis consumers. The 420 friendly rideshare service will be available through the Jane365 app, providing users with a seamless and user-friendly platform to request transportation that respects and understands the needs of cannabis users. Passengers will have the peace of mind of knowing that they are traveling with drivers who are knowledgeable about cannabis and supportive of the community.

The DMV area, known for its vibrant cannabis culture and progressive attitudes towards cannabis legalization, is the ideal location for Jane365’s 420 friendly rideshare service. By providing this specialized transportation option, Jane365 aims to meet the demands of the growing cannabis community and contribute to a safer and more enjoyable experience for all cannabis enthusiasts.

“We are excited to introduce our 420 friendly rideshare service to the DMV area,” said Jane365 spokesperson. “At Jane365, we understand the unique needs of cannabis consumers, and we are dedicated to providing them with an exceptional transportation experience that aligns with their lifestyle. Our rideshare service will offer a safe and reliable option for traveling in the DMV area while embracing and celebrating the cannabis community.” As Jane365 continues to grow and expand its services, it remains committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences and supporting the cannabis community. The introduction of the 420 friendly rideshare service is yet another step in fulfilling Jane365’s mission to provide innovative solutions tailored to the needs of cannabis consumers.

