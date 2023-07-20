Smart Wine Cellars Market is Projected to Reach US$ 31.29 Billion by 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The global smart wine cellar market is forecasted to rise at a noteworthy CAGR of 8.5%, thereby increasing from its current value of US$ 13.84 billion to US$ 31.29 billion by 2033-end.

Smart wine cellars are sophisticated storage solutions specifically developed for wine enthusiasts and collectors. These cellars use cutting-edge technology to provide ideal storage conditions, simple organization, and easy maintenance of wine collections. Wine consumption is increasing worldwide, owing to shifting consumer preferences and growing awareness of wine culture. As more people get interested in wine, there is an increasing demand for adequate storage solutions to successfully preserve and age wines, raising the demand for smart wine cellars.

Key Takeaways

In terms of capacity, 500 bottle capacity wine cellar will witness a hike over the forecast period

Application in commercial sector across countries such as United States , Germany , and UK to boost the smart wine cellar sales

, , and UK to boost the smart wine cellar sales Rapidly growing infrastructure and advanced commercial sector to deliver rewarding returns for smart wine cellar manufacturers across United States

China is estimated to be the world’s fastest-growing smart wine cellar market

is estimated to be the world’s fastest-growing smart wine cellar market Germany is anticipated to lead the European smart wine cellar market backed by the high demand for smart wine cellars from commercial sector

is anticipated to lead the European smart wine cellar market backed by the high demand for smart wine cellars from commercial sector India is likely to exhibit hegemony throughout the forecast period across South Asia

Competitive landscape:

Key players in the smart wine cellar market are boosting their investments in innovative products to meet end users’ expectations. Manufacturers also intend to broaden their product offerings and regional presence through mergers and acquisitions, as well as to provide end customers with customized solutions.

Haier introduced its first Mono Zone and Double Zone connected wine cellars in September, designed to extend and reinforce the premium selection that has propelled the brand to market leadership.

Key Companies Profiled:

Haier Inc

Liebherr-International AG

Dometic Group

EuroCave SAS

La Sommeliere

Key Segments of Smart Wine Cellar Industry Research:

By Capacity :

Up to 500 Bottles

Up to 1,000 Bottles

Up to 1,500 Bottles

More than 1,500 Bottles

By Application :

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel :

Offline

Online

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific & China

Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Smart wine cellar market

In its latest study, Fact.MR provides an exhaustive analysis on global smart wine cellar market for the upcoming decade. The study divulges essential insights on smart wine cellar market on the basis of capacity (up to 500 bottles, up to 1000 bottles, up to 1500 bottles, and more than 1500 bottles), application (residential, restaurant & bar, hotel and others), distribution channel (online, specialty stores, mega retail stores and others), and region (North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia, Europe, Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What are the key trends and opportunities expected to prevail smart wine cellar market?

How is demand for smart wine cellar market rising?

Which segment for smart wine cellar market will create lucrative growth opportunities?

What are the key challenges faced by smart wine cellar manufacturers?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on smart wine cellar market?

