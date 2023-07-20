Taste Modulation Solutions Market is Expected to Rise at 4.5% CAGR through 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Worldwide demand for taste modulation solutions is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2032. As of 2022, the global taste modulation solutions market accounts for a revenue of US$ 1.65 billion and is anticipated to reach US$ 3.08 billion by the end of 2032.

Sweet modulators give food a sweet flavor without the extra calories, and, as such, demand for sweet modulators is expected to increase rapidly over the coming years owing to growing concerns among the population about obesity and diabetes.

Market Drivers:

Health and Wellness Trends: The increasing focus on health and wellness among consumers has led to a demand for healthier food and beverage options. Taste modulation solutions enable the reduction of certain ingredients like sugar, salt, and fat without compromising on taste, making products more appealing to health-conscious consumers. Rising Obesity and Chronic Disease Rates: The global rise in obesity and diet-related chronic diseases has prompted food and beverage manufacturers to reformulate products with taste modulation solutions to reduce calories and unhealthy ingredients. Sugar Reduction Initiatives: Many countries and health organizations have implemented sugar reduction initiatives to combat obesity and diabetes. Taste modulation solutions offer an effective way to reduce sugar content in products while maintaining palatability. Salt Reduction Efforts: Similar to sugar, there have been efforts to reduce the sodium content in processed foods due to concerns about hypertension and heart disease. Taste modulation solutions help achieve lower salt levels without sacrificing taste. Clean Label and Natural Ingredients: Consumers are increasingly seeking products with clean label ingredients and natural flavors. Taste modulation solutions using natural ingredients align with this consumer demand. Food and Beverage Innovation: The food and beverage industry continuously seeks to innovate and create novel products to attract consumers. Taste modulation solutions open up opportunities for creating unique flavors and taste experiences. Cost and Resource Optimization: Taste modulation solutions can provide cost benefits by reducing the need for expensive ingredients like sugar and salt, leading to better resource management for manufacturers. Customization and Personalization: Consumers are looking for personalized food and beverage options to suit their taste preferences and dietary needs. Taste modulation solutions enable customization without compromising on taste.

Competitive landscape:

Several companies are involved in providing taste modulation services and producing quality results. Due to the existence of several competitors, the global taste modulation solutions market has a moderately diversified and intensely competitive vendor landscape.

With the number of companies projected to increase in this market, the vendor landscape could showcase intensified competition over the coming years.

For instance :

Kerry Taste and Nutrition launched its natural taste modulator that claims to curtail sugar levels in drinks and food products by nearly one-third. The company’s latest ingredient TasteSense enables the restoration of “mouthfeel” in beverage products with reduced sugar through synergistic effects of taste and sweetness modulation.

Key Segments Covered in Taste Modulation Solutions Industry Research:

· By Product :

Sweet Modulators

Salt Modulators

Fat Modulators

· By Application :

Dairy Products

Bakery Products

Confectionery Products

Meat Products

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-alcoholic Beverages

· By Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact.MR report on the Demand of Taste Modulation Solutions make a difference?

The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Taste Modulation Solutions Market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future

Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

