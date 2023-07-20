Jerky Snacks Market Booms Globally with Rising Demand for Healthy and Convenient Snacking Options

The global jerky snacks market is valued at US$ 715 Million in 2023. As per this new study by Fact.MR, global demand for jerky snacks is forecasted to reach a market valuation of US$ 1.3 Billion by 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033). The jerky snacks market refers to the global industry that produces and sells various types of jerky products, including beef, pork, chicken, turkey, and other types of meat. Jerky is a type of snack that has been dried and preserved to extend its shelf life. It is often high in protein and low in fat, making it a popular choice for consumers looking for a healthy and convenient snack

The jerky snacks market has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by increasing demand for healthy and portable snacks, as well as the popularity of high-protein diets among consumers. In addition, the market has benefited from the development of new flavors and varieties of jerky products, as well as increased marketing and promotion efforts by manufacturers

Overall, the jerky snacks market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by increasing consumer demand for healthy and convenient snacks, as well as the development of new and innovative products by manufacturers

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of jerky snacks in Germany are expected to increase at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The global jerky snacks market is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2033.

The market stands at a valuation of US$ 5.3 billion in the year 2023.

The global industry is forecasted to reach US$ 9.8 billion by 2033-end.

Demand for jerky snacks in Canada is anticipated to evolve at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Segmentation of Jerky Snacks Industry Research

By Product : Beef Pork Poultry Others

By Distribution Channel : Offline Online

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape

Leading jerky snack producers are investing more money in new projects to create profitable chances in the upcoming years.

For example,

A company called Jack Link’s sells jerky items. The business started a recruitment drive for a manufacturing plant in the UK in September 2021. This step was adopted to increase the company’s manufacturing capacity, which would aid the organisation in developing fresh tactics to create new chances.

Key Companies Profiled

Chef’s Cut Real Jerky

Tillamook Country Smoker

The Meatsnacks Group

The Hershey Company

Old Trapper Beef Jerky

Oberto Snacks Inc.

Jack Link’s, LLC

General Mills Inc.

Regional Analysis

The jerky snacks market is a growing industry, with increasing demand for convenient and healthy snack options. Regional analysis of the jerky snacks market can help identify key trends, challenges, and opportunities for growth in different parts of the world.

North America is currently the largest market for jerky snacks, with the United States being the leading consumer. The popularity of jerky snacks in North America can be attributed to the growing demand for protein-rich, low-fat, and convenient snacks among health-conscious consumers. The increasing popularity of outdoor activities, such as camping, hiking, and fishing, has also contributed to the growth of the jerky snacks market in North America.

Europe is another significant market for jerky snacks, with countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France being the major consumers. The demand for jerky snacks in Europe is driven by the rising popularity of high-protein diets and the increasing number of health-conscious consumers. The increasing availability of a wide range of jerky snacks, including vegan and organic options, is also contributing to the growth of the market in Europe.

Asia-Pacific is a rapidly growing market for jerky snacks, with China, Japan, and Australia being the major consumers. The growing popularity of jerky snacks in Asia-Pacific can be attributed to the increasing demand for healthy and convenient snack options among busy urban consumers. The rising disposable income of consumers in the region is also contributing to the growth of the jerky snacks market.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are emerging markets for jerky snacks. In Latin America, Brazil and Mexico are the major consumers, while in the MEA, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates are the key markets. The growing popularity of high-protein diets and the increasing availability of jerky snacks in these regions are driving the growth of the market.

