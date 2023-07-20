Motocross Gear Manufacturers Introduce Advanced Protective Gear for Electric Dirt Bikes

The global motocross gears market garnered a market value of US$ 7255.7 Million in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 15233 Million by registering a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period 2023-2033. The motocross gear market refers to the market for protective gear and equipment used by motocross riders. This market includes a wide range of products, such as helmets, goggles, boots, gloves, chest protectors, knee braces, and neck braces, among others. The demand for motocross gear is driven by the growing popularity of motocross and other off-road motorcycle sports. As more people participate in these activities, the need for high-quality, durable and protective gear increases

The market for motocross gear is highly competitive, with many established brands and manufacturers such as Fox Racing, Alpinestars, Thor, and O’Neal, among others. These companies offer a wide range of products that cater to the needs of different types of riders, from amateur enthusiasts to professional racers.

In addition to traditional motocross gear, there is also a growing market for electric motocross gear, which includes protective equipment designed specifically for riders of electric dirt bikes. As the popularity of electric dirt bikes continues to grow, this market is expected to expand further in the coming years.

Future scope of Motocross Gear Market

Firstly, the growing popularity of off-road motorcycle sports, including motocross, is expected to continue driving demand for protective gear. As more people participate in these activities, the need for high-quality and durable protective gear will increase.

Secondly, technological advancements in materials and design are expected to further improve the safety and comfort of motocross gear. For example, the use of advanced materials like carbon fiber, kevlar, and advanced polymers is expected to result in lighter and more durable gear that can offer better protection.

Thirdly, the growing demand for electric motocross bikes is expected to create a new market for protective gear specifically designed for electric dirt bikes. As electric motocross bikes become more popular, manufacturers are likely to develop specialized gear to cater to the unique needs of these riders.

Finally, increasing awareness about safety among motocross riders is expected to further drive demand for high-quality protective gear. As more riders become aware of the potential risks associated with off-road motorcycle sports, they are likely to invest in high-quality gear that can help minimize the risks of injury

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global motocross gears market demand is likely to surge at a 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

North America dominates the global motocross gears market.

Speciality store segment accounts for a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Riding Gear segment is anticipated to account for a CAGR of 7.5%

Competitive Landscape

With the competition getting fiercer, key players in the global motocross gear market are diversifying their products in order to target a broader range of potential consumers. For instance,

FLY Racing Jackets launched its new range of products – New Formula CC with Adaptive Impact System (AIS), LITE Performance Gear with BOA System, and others, in 2021.

Aero Stitch launched its new extensive range of products – AeroStitch Helmet & Suit Holder, AeroStitch FixnZip, and others, a couple of years back.

In October 2020 – Aero stich launch Aerostich Electric Warmbib, it’s an ultra-lightweight and compact way to have comfortable warmth on every cool weather ride. Covers your chest keeping your torso cozy warm, which keeps the rest of the body warm via circulating warmed blood to extremities.

Prominent Players in The Global Market

Scott Sports

Aero Stitch

Fox Racing

Answer Racing

AGVSports America LLC

FLY Racing Jackets

Joe Rocket Jackets

Ride Icon

Dainese

Shift MX

Region-Wise Insights

North America: North America is one of the leading regions in the motocross gear market, driven by the presence of several established motocross gear manufacturers such as Fox Racing, Alpinestars, and Thor. The region also has a large population of motocross enthusiasts and a well-established motocross industry, which contributes to the growth of the market. Europe: Europe is another prominent market for motocross gear, with countries such as France, Italy, Spain, and the UK being major contributors to the market. The region is home to several leading motocross gear manufacturers and has a large population of motocross riders and enthusiasts. Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the motocross gear market in the coming years, driven by the increasing popularity of off-road motorcycle sports in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The region is also home to several emerging motocross gear manufacturers, who are expected to contribute to the growth of the market. Latin America: The Latin America region is another promising market for motocross gear, with countries such as Brazil and Argentina being major contributors to the market. The region has a growing population of motocross riders and enthusiasts, which is expected to drive the demand for protective gear. Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region is a relatively small market for motocross gear, but it is expected to witness moderate growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing popularity of off-road motorcycle sports in countries such as South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

