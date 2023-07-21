Future Electronics Hosts Ice Cream Fridays to Show Employee Appreciation

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is showing their appreciation for employees with Ice Cream Fridays throughout the month of July.

Ice Cream Fridays, a summer tradition at Future Electronics, invites Montreal employees to the cafeteria every Friday afternoon throughout the month of July to enjoy a refreshing ice cream cup or cone.

“Celebrating YOU, our amazing employees with a sweet treat,” said the Future Electronics team in a communication to employees.

Future Electronics believes that the company’s employees are their greatest asset. Future Electronics organizes exciting events like this throughout the year as a way to show their appreciation for the team’s hard work. It is a wonderful chance for employees to take a break and share a fun moment with colleagues and friends.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com .

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###