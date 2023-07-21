Intralogistics Containers Market Booms as E-commerce and Warehouse Automation Drive Demand for Efficient Material Handling Solutions

The global intralogistics containers market has reached a value of US$ 7.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 6.3% to top US$ 14.5 billion by the end of 2032. The intralogistics containers market refers to the market for containers that are used in internal logistics operations within a facility, such as a warehouse, factory, or distribution center. These containers are typically designed to transport goods and materials within a facility, from one location to another.

The market for intralogistics containers is driven by the increasing demand for efficient and streamlined logistics operations, as well as the growing trend towards automation and digitalization in manufacturing and supply chain management. Intralogistics containers offer numerous benefits, including improved material flow, increased efficiency, and reduced labor costs

The intralogistics containers market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for automation and digitalization in logistics operations, as well as the growing need for more efficient and sustainable logistics solutions

Key Takeaways from Intralogistics Containers Market Study

The global intralogistics containers market is projected to expand at a high-value CAGR of 6.3% through 2032.

The market witnessed 1.1% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021.

Bulk containers dominate the market with a valuation of US$ 3.7 billion in 2022.

Intralogistics containers of load capacity above 500 kg dominated the market with 69.3% market share in 2021.

Plastic intralogistics containers are likely to represent 63% market share in 2022.

Based on region, demand for intralogistics containers is expected to increase at a high CAGR of 6.7% in East Asia.

Regional Analysis

The intralogistics containers market is analyzed regionally, with North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa being the major regions considered. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market, driven by the rapid growth of e-commerce and manufacturing activities in countries such as China and India. Europe and North America are also significant markets due to the presence of a large number of established manufacturing companies and the emphasis on sustainability. South America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to witness moderate growth due to the increasing investments in infrastructure and logistics operations in these regions. Overall, the regional analysis provides insights into the opportunities and challenges faced by the intralogistics containers market in different parts of the world.

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers of intralogistics containers are integrating modern technology to keep ahead of the market. The major producers are putting their focus on creating new packaging options, expanding comfort and safety, increasing product inventiveness and production, and much more.

In May 2022, a Danish firm made many orders with AUER Packaging for 120 x 80 cm and 100 cm tall collapsible huge boxes with opening flaps. KLK 1208, the item number for this product, is often used in the PET and aluminium can recycling process.

Bekuplast GmbH installed a tray and many oversized containers in May 2022. The new oversize container has dimensions of 650450 mm. Additionally, the company has created 600400 mm-sized cardboard boxes. The dividers in these containers are securely secured and do not move or sway during shipment.

Key players in the Intralogistics Containers Market

AUER Packaging

Bekuplast GmBH

Bito

Corplex

Deluxe Packaging

Dexion

Flexcon

Georg Utz Holding AG

Hänel Storage Systems

M.P.S. SRL

Why are Intralogistics Container Manufacturers Thriving in the U.S.?

Intralogistics container manufacturers are thriving in the U.S. due to the growth of e-commerce, the adoption of automation technologies, the emphasis on sustainability, a robust manufacturing sector, and a favorable business environment. These factors have created a strong demand for intralogistics containers from a diverse customer base in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and consumer goods. Manufacturers are developing new solutions and eco-friendly designs to meet this demand, and the stable political system, strong intellectual property protections, and skilled workforce in the U.S. make it an attractive location to establish operations and serve the domestic market

Key Questions Covered in the Intralogistics Containers Market

What is the current size of the intralogistics containers market, and what is its projected growth rate in the coming years? What are the key factors driving the growth of the intralogistics containers market, and what are the major challenges faced by the market players? What are the different types of intralogistics containers available in the market, and what are their respective advantages and disadvantages? What are the major end-use industries for intralogistics containers, and which of these industries are expected to drive the growth of the market? Who are the key players operating in the intralogistics containers market, and what are their respective market shares and strategies?

