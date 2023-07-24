Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Witnessing Rapid Growth and Technological Advancements, Projected to Reach New Heights by 2023

Posted on 2023-07-24

Cerium oxide nanoparticles are tiny particles formed of cerium oxide that range in size from 1-100 nanometers. These nanoparticles have several uses in areas such as electronics, catalysis, energy, biological, and automotive. The market for cerium oxide nanoparticles has expanded in recent years, owing to increased demand for cerium oxide in a variety of applications. Cerium oxide is utilised in the electronics sector as a polishing material for electronic devices and components such as LCD displays, optical fibres, and hard disc drives. Cerium oxide is used as a catalyst for diesel engines in the energy sector, improving fuel economy and lowering pollutants.

Cerium oxide is utilised in the biomedical sector as a contrast agent in medical imaging and as an antioxidant in drug delivery systems. Cerium oxide is also used as a catalyst in the automobile sector to lower car emissions. Cerium oxide nanoparticles are in high demand in the Asia-Pacific area, notably in China and India, due to rising demand for cerium oxide-based goods in these nations. However, market expansion is being hampered by factors such as high manufacturing costs and regulatory restrictions on the usage of cerium oxide nanoparticles in some sectors.

Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Segmentation

  • By Form :
    • Dispersion
    • Powder
  • By Application :
    • Polishing
    • Catalyst
    • Biomedical Research
    • Energy
    • Other Applications
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA
  • Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market was valued at US$ 604.9 Bn in 2021. According to Fact.MR, Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market revenue would increase 7.6X between 2022 and 2032, reaching roughly US$ 4.6 Bn in 2032.
  • In terms of Application Type, Polishing application is projected to account for the highest projected CAGR of over 23.3%. between 2017 and 2021.
  • In terms of form, Dispersion form accounted for the highest CAGR of 19.3% during the historical period.
  • US is the dominant country in Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market with an absolute dollar growth opportunity of over US$ 1.2 Bn.

Key Companies Covered

  • Cerion
  • Plasmachem
  • American Elements
  • Inframat Advanced Materials
  • Nanophase Technologies
  • NYACOL Nano Technologies
  • Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials Reinste Nano Ventures Pvt Ltd
  • PlasmaChem GmbH
  • Meliorum Technologies, Inc
  • Strem Chemicals, Inc
  • For instance, MQS, startup based in Denmark combines quantum-based computational tools and thermodynamic modelling to calculate material properties. Moreover, the startup also simplifies and accelerates R&D processes in various sectors such as pharma, biotech, and chemical industry.

