3D Machine Vision Market Is Estimated To Reach US$ 5 Billion By 2033

The market for 3D machine vision is expected to grow at an excellent CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2033, from a projected value of US$ 2 billion in 2023 to US$ 5 billion in 2033.

A three-dimensional digital representation of the scanned object is produced using 3D machine vision, which combines hardware, software, and integrated systems to enhance application performance.

Prior to the development of 3D machine vision, processing 2D image data was commonplace. The limitations of 2D cameras are leading to an increase in the use of 3D machine vision systems. Barcode scanning, feature verification, surveillance, and label orientation are a few uses of 2D machine vision technologies that can provide a two-dimensional map of the scanned items.

Competitive Landscape:

To increase their market dominance, major companies in the 3D machine vision market are focusing on strategies including acquisitions, investments, new technologies, and collaborations. Additionally, a lot of startups are working to develop machine vision technologies, which will help the market expand.

A machine vision system for industrial automation is being developed by Israeli startup Saccade Vision. The start-up’s technology enables dimensional inspection and robotic navigation utilizing a 3D triangulation profiler based on a microelectromechanical system (MEMS) and 3D machine vision. It scans in various directions, selecting in high resolution the most important areas, and it locally optimizes data collection and processing. Because of its versatile architecture, it may use the same inspection equipment for a variety of parts and operations. The system also offers thorough data on machine and process health to improve manufacturing.

Key Players:

Basler AG

Hermary Opto Electronics Inc

Cognex Corporation

Isra Vision AG

LMI Technologies, Inc

Keyence Corporation

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region now dominates the global market for 3D machine vision systems, and this trend is expected to last during the forecast period. In 2022, Asia Pacific made for 38% of the worldwide market. Due to the region’s strong manufacturing infrastructure, demand for the technology is growing.

The need for 3D machine vision systems in industrial inspection-related applications has also increased due to the rising awareness of and demand for high-quality, defect-free products.

The regional market is receiving important support from Japan and South Korea. The main production facilities in these nations place a strong emphasis on automating production procedures. A further factor driving market expansion is rising consumer electronics sector usage in Japan and South Korea.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Product : Smart Camera-based PC-based

By Offering : Hardware Software

By Application : Quality Assurance & Inspection Positioning & Guidance Measurement Others

By End Use : Automotive Pharmaceuticals Chemicals Electronics & Semiconductors Food & Beverages Agriculture

Others

