Woodland Hills Therapy: Evidence based Therapy to Treat Anxiety, Depression, and Trauma

Woodland Hills, CA, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ — Woodland Hills Therapy, a leading center for evidence-based treatments ensures safe and effective therapy for individuals dealing with anxiety, depression, trauma, and obsessive-compulsive disorder. Woodland Hills Therapy follows a set of techniques to offer a transformative experience to individuals helping them overcome various psychotic disorders. The evidence-based approach ensures profound results in a short duration of time. EMDR therapy follows a set of techniques to help individuals process traumatic past memories. EMDR in Calabasas is available to individuals, families, and couples.

EMDR therapy is recognized as a highly effective technique for individuals having experienced traumatic events in the past. The integration of evidence-based therapy techniques and bilateral stimulation helps individuals process distressing memories. It is followed by a set of techniques that reduce the impact of trauma and promote healing. With experienced therapists trained in EMDR therapy, Woodland Hills Therapy is dedicated to empowering clients to overcome the challenges that hold them back from a fulfilling life. The tools of self-regulation help clients overcome symptoms associated with trauma, anxiety, and depression.

EMDR in Woodland Hills at our therapy center is a part of the therapeutic services dedicated to providing clients with the highest level of care. They follow a gradual approach to identify memories from the past causing traumas. The gradual approach to healing followed by Woodland Hills Therapy Center is shown to provide effective results and help individuals improve their quality of life. The therapist ensures the comfort of the client through every phase of the treatment from identifying trauma-causing memories to desensitizing the memories and establishing fresh positive thoughts. The treatment follows bilateral stimulation techniques such as eye moments to process traumatic memories. This is followed by a set of techniques to change the way memories are stored and create new neural connections.

EMDR therapy has many benefits, it enables individuals to process past traumatic memories more rapidly compared to the traditional methods to ensure quicker and long-lasting results. The therapy targets the root cause of the problem and thus ensures a significant reduction in symptoms such as panic attacks, disturbing thoughts, anxiety, etc. By reprocessing negative thoughts and beliefs, EMDR therapy allows individuals to cultivate positive self-image and healthier perspectives. The therapy also helps individuals develop a coping mechanism for dealing with such traumatic experiences in the future. For individuals, couples, and families seeking EMDR therapy in woodland hills, it is easy to book a consultation online.

About Woodland Hills Therapy

Woodland Hills Therapy is a reputable therapy center located in Woodland Hills. The dedicated team of therapists is committed to providing high-quality, evidence-based therapies to individuals seeking mental health support in Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Tarzana, and Encino. With a focus on compassionate care and personalized treatment plans, Woodland Hills Therapy strives to help clients achieve optimal well-being and lead fulfilling lives. During therapy session for EMDR in Calabasas, the therapists work closely with clients to provide utmost care and tailored treatment plans. They are dedicated to providing effective therapy to help clients achieve lasting results.

